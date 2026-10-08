There are two things I am exceptionally bad at when I travel: packing light and leaving makeup behind. I can justify bringing six lip products for a three-day trip with alarming ease, and being a beauty editor certainly hasn’t helped my case. So when I got the first look at BÉIS and Rare Beauty’s second collaboration, I knew I was exactly the target audience.
Shay Mitchell’s travel brand, BÉIS, and Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty first teamed up in 2025, and the collection was basically gone within an hour. Now, Marie Claire can exclusively reveal that they’re back for round two, and this one has a lot more to shop.
Launching October 12, the BÉIS x Rare Beauty 2026 collection includes eight pieces, with full-blown luggage this time around, plenty of places to stash your beauty products, and the partnership’s first makeup set. But the best part? The whole thing comes in Limitless, a bright raspberry color that's bright, fun, and punchy. I spend enough time staring at nearly identical black suitcases circling baggage claim—with this one, I'll never make a mistake again. Let's get into the details, shall we?
What Products Are in the BÉIS x Rare Beauty Collection?
If you wished the first collaboration had been bigger, consider that problem handled. BÉIS is bringing its Carry-On ($278), Medium Check-In ($348), and Large Check-In Roller ($378) into the Limitless colorway, along with the Mini Weekender ($118). There are also Small, Medium, and Large Cosmetic Pouches, priced from $34 to $74.
The Weekender is especially notable because it’s the newer version of the BÉIS bag—you know, the heavily updated version that, according to customer feedback, has worked out all its kinks. And as someone who travels with a frankly unreasonable number of beauty products, I appreciate that you can now take the raspberry situation all the way from your checked luggage down to the pouch holding the aforementioned six lip products.
Rare Beauty also has a little more skin in the game this time. The $32 Cheek & Lip Set in the new shade Limitless is the first makeup bundle created for the BÉIS partnership and includes full-size versions of the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and Positive Light Luminizing Lip Gloss. Soft Pinch has been living in makeup bags for years at this point, mine included, so putting it inside an actual travel collaboration feels pretty on the nose—in a good way.
When and Where Can I Shop the BÉIS x Rare Beauty Collection?
The BÉIS x Rare Beauty 2026 collection drops October 12 on both brands’ websites. I probably wouldn’t use this launch as the moment to practice restraint, either. The 2025 collection moved through almost all of its inventory in less than an hour. If you want first access, sign up for BÉIS’s launch-day list here, then head to Rare Beauty's site here to do the same.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
My first stop will be the cosmetic pouches, followed very closely by the Cheek & Lip Set. Do I need another makeup bag? Absolutely not. Has that ever stopped me before? Also no.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits reported features, trend stories, and expert-backed shopping roundups. Before joining the team full-time, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, where she specialized in SEO-first beauty content and commerce strategy. Her bylines have also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, Well+Good, Popsugar, andWomen's Health, covering everything from the best products for brighter, glowier skin to the science behind face mapping. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.