Lady Gaga Hops on the Humongous Bag Trend in Sky-High Platform Heels and Distressed Jeans

Mary Poppins could never.

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Lady Gaga carries a massive Beis bag and wears platform shoes and distressed jeans
(Image credit: SL, Terma / BACKGRID)
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Throughout her career, Lady Gaga has embraced a plethora of unexpected styles and fashion trends. Now, the new mom appears to be joining fellow pop star Dua Lipa in hopping on the humongous bag trend.

During an outing in San Francisco's Bay Area this weekend, the "Die With a Smile" singer was seen carrying a huge shoulder bag, which would put Mary Poppins herself to shame.

Lady Gaga's XXL bag of choice? BÉIS's The Weekender, which is available in two sizes and features a bottom compartment for storing shoes or extra clothing. While the regular size BÉIS Weekender is $118, The Mini Weekender retails for $108.

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Notably, the forthcoming BÉIS x Rare Beauty Collab 2026 features a vibrant pink version of The Weekender, and is likely to sell out super fast.

Lady Gaga carries a massive Beis bag and wears platform shoes and distressed jeans

Lady Gaga carrying a seriously spacious BÉIS bag.

(Image credit: SL, Terma / BACKGRID)

Gaga paired her luxurious BÉIS bag with her favorite pair of ripped and distressed jeans from RE/DONE and Balenciaga's BB0458S Sunglasses, via @lamaisongaga.

For footwear, the Oscar winner opted for Balenciaga's Camden Diagonal Boots from the fashion house's Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which feature an impressive platform heel.

Lady Gaga carries a massive Beis bag and wears platform shoes and distressed jeans

Lady Gaga wearing Balenciaga platform heels.

(Image credit: SL, Terma / BACKGRID)

According to superstars like Lipa and Gaga, 2026 is all about the ridiculously spacious bag trend, so it's probably time to follow suit.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.