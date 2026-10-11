Throughout her career,
Lady Gaga has embraced a plethora of unexpected styles and fashion trends. Now, the new mom appears to be joining fellow pop star Dua Lipa in hopping on the humongous bag trend.
During an outing in San Francisco's Bay Area this weekend, the "Die With a Smile" singer was seen carrying a huge shoulder bag, which would put Mary Poppins herself to shame.
Lady Gaga's
XXL bag of choice? BÉIS's The Weekender, which is available in two sizes and features a bottom compartment for storing shoes or extra clothing. While the regular size BÉIS Weekender is $118, The Mini Weekender retails for $108. Latest Videos From Marie Claire
Notably, the forthcoming
BÉIS x Rare Beauty Collab 2026 features a vibrant pink version of The Weekender, and is likely to sell out super fast.
Lady Gaga carrying a seriously spacious BÉIS bag.
(Image credit: SL, Terma / BACKGRID)
BÉIS Travel
The Mini Weekender in Black
BÉIS Travel
The Weekender in Black
Gaga paired her luxurious BÉIS bag with her favorite pair of ripped and
distressed jeans from RE/DONE and Balenciaga's BB0458S Sunglasses, via @lamaisongaga.
For footwear, the Oscar winner opted for Balenciaga's Camden Diagonal Boots from the fashion house's Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which feature an impressive platform heel.
Lady Gaga wearing Balenciaga platform heels.
(Image credit: SL, Terma / BACKGRID)
According to superstars like Lipa and Gaga, 2026 is all about the ridiculously spacious bag trend, so it's probably time to follow suit.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Shop Outfits Inspired by Lady Gaga
Béis
The Weekend Travel Set
BÉIS Travel
The Travel Tote in Black
BÉIS Travel
The Duffle in Black
BÉIS Travel
The Commuter Duffle in Black
ZARA
Low-Rise Wide-Leg Ripped Jeans
Good American
Good Icon Ripped High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
AG Jeans
Billie Distressed Straight-Leg Jeans
Topshop
Column Mid Rise Jeans With Extreme Rips in Bleach
Edwin
Kadence High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Explore More
Lady Gaga
shoes