Taylor Swift Styles the Fall Loafers Trend With a Classic $3,900 Gucci Horsebit Bag for a New York Date Night

"Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place..."

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seen in NoHo on November 06, 2025 in New York City
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After celebrating husband Travis Kelce's 37th birthday in a little black dress, Taylor Swift signaled the start of fall with a very autumnal outfit.

On October 9, the newlyweds were photographs grabbing dinner at American-Italian restaurant Old Rose, which is located inside The Jane Hotel in New York City. For the occasion, Swift forwent a little black dress in favor of a pair of fall loafers and an enviable Gucci bag.

Exiting the venue, Swift was seen wearing a long-sleeved olive green ribbed top, brown pants, and a pair of burgundy leather loafers.

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Loafers, of course, are beloved by It girls everywhere and serve as the ideal transitional footwear for the fall season.

Taylor Swift Styles the Fall Loafers Trend With a Classic $3,900 Gucci Horsebit Bag

Taylor Swift styles the fall loafers trend for date night.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The "All Too Well" singer accessorized her sleek autumnal outfit with a classic bag. She carried a Gucci Horsebit 1955 Small Shoulder Bag, which retails for $3,900.

Taylor Swift Styles the Fall Loafers Trend With a Classic $3,900 Gucci Horsebit Bag

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in New York City on October 9.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Basically, the musician seems to have announced the start of the fall season with her latest outfit, and we should all swiftly follow suit.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.