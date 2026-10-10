Taylor Swift Styles the Fall Loafers Trend With a Classic $3,900 Gucci Horsebit Bag

After celebrating husband
Travis Kelce's 37th birthday in a little black dress, Taylor Swift signaled the start of fall with a very autumnal outfit.
On October 9, the
newlyweds were photographs grabbing dinner at American-Italian restaurant Old Rose, which is located inside The Jane Hotel in New York City. For the occasion, Swift forwent a little black dress in favor of a pair of fall loafers and an enviable Gucci bag.
Exiting the venue, Swift was seen wearing a long-sleeved olive green ribbed top, brown pants, and a pair of burgundy leather loafers.
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Loafers, of course, are beloved by It girls everywhere and serve as the ideal transitional footwear for the fall season.
Taylor Swift styles the fall loafers trend for date night.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
The "All Too Well" singer accessorized her sleek autumnal outfit with a classic bag. She carried a
Gucci Horsebit 1955 Small Shoulder Bag, which retails for $3,900.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in New York City on October 9.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Gucci
Small Horsebit 1955 Shoulder Bag
Basically, the musician seems to have announced the start of the fall season with her latest outfit, and we should all swiftly follow suit.
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