This Week's Best Celebrity Style Featured French Girl Denim

From Zendaya to Daisy Edgar-Jones, everyone's jeans looked fresh from Paris.

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collage of the best celebrity outfits of the week of October 4, 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images, Backgrid)

Sure, Fashion Month ended in Paris on Tuesday, but the best celebrity outfits of the week didn’t disappear the second Louis Vuitton closed the Spring/Summer 2027 season. VIPs kept premiering front-row-ready pieces beyond the French girl-flooded street style circuit, whether it was Zoë Kravitz’s take on the purple trend in New York City or Daisy Edgar-Jones’s Sense and Sensibility-coded Mango jacket in LA.

With celebrity-beloved brands like Chanel and Louis Vuitton presenting new collections at Paris Fashion Week, it’s no surprise that the week started in style. On the eve of the Chanel show, which featured Nicole Kidman, Ayo Edebiri, and Sterling Point’s Ella Rubin singing along to Britney Spears in the front row, Dua Lipa (a Matthieu Blazy bride) wore a green croc bag and a floral jacquard lady jacket, both by Chanel, to dinner. Fast forward to Louis Vuitton, and Zendaya attended her first and only Spring 2027 show in French-girl denim and the ruffled Louis Vuitton bolero that she debuted at the Paris premiere of The Odyssey this summer.

Meanwhile in NYC, Kravitz returned to the city (after attending Anthony Vaccarello’s final Saint Laurent show in Paris), wearing a familiar purple scarf. The wrap nailed Fall 2026’s leading color trend, but it covered her coat rack months before the shade earned support from Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu, and Tory Burch. Olivia Rodrigo was also spotted roaming around NYC this week. She wore a poncho and black knee-high boots from two of her favorite brands: Frankies Bikinis and Frye Company, respectively.

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Typically, the celebrity style circuit is quiet following Fashion Month, but VIPs were out and about. For the best fashion moments from the week of October 5, 2026—and ways to recreate their casually cool looks—start scrolling (and shopping) below.

Zendaya

Zendaya styled Marie Antoinette-esque ruffles with the ultimate French girl denim at Louis Vuitton&#039;s Spring/Summer 2027 Paris Fashion Week show

Zendaya wore French-girl denim at Louis Vuitton.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Being the loyal brand ambassador that she is, Zendaya rarely misses a Louis Vuitton show. But instead of continuing the mini dress tradition, she switched it up in a bridal-white, bolero-looking jacket that we’ve seen before.

She debuted the lacy ruffled look at The Odyssey premiere in July, but this time, she traded the sidewalk-sweeping dress for a ribbed tank top and blue jeans. Pointy white pumps peeked out from beneath the stovepipe-slim legs, but they weren’t her beloved Christian Louboutin “So Kates.” She went with custom Louis Vuitton stilettos.

Zendaya&#039;s cuffed jeans channeled French girl denim in Paris after Fashion Week

Zendaya traded her LV denim for a cuffed pair fresh from a French girl's closet.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Whenever Zendaya blesses us with back-to-back street style looks, it’s important to give each one their flowers. That way, she’ll keep them coming.

24 hours after the final Fashion Month fête of the season, the Emmy winner went shopping in an archival leather coat from Prada, Maison Margiela Tabi Wedges, and another pair of perfect-for-Paris jeans. Last week, guests outside the Spring 2027 shows couldn’t stop styling similar cuffed denim. Perhaps her stylist, Law Roach, who was in town all week, reported the trend back to his star client.

Zoë Kravitz

Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz&#039;s scarf tested the purple trend for fall in New York City

Zoë Kravitz spiced up her all-black look with a purple scarf.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Much like Zendaya, Zoë Kravitz only joined the Fashion Month mix for a minute—and yet, she picked up on the pro-purple trend. After senior shopping editor Cortne Bonilla-Oliva said, “Purple feels less like a fleeting novelty and more like an established part of fashion’s evolving palette,” Kravitz brought her royal purple scarf out of storage. She layered the aubergine-dyed accessory over a black coat and matching knee-high boots, proving purple really is the new neutral.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy Edgar Jones wore ripped jeans with a white high-collar jacket from Mango for &#039;Sense and Sensibility&#039;

Daisy Edgar-Jones's Mango jacket is still available to shop.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mango)

Daisy Edgar-Jones, a Mango girl since at least 2024, sourced the Barcelona-based fashion brand for her Sense and Sensibility press tour. Staying true to her penchant for slightly method silhouettes, she chose the Jacquard Jacket with a stand collar, puff sleeves, and a subtle peplum hem. The actor modeled the outerwear look with ripped jeans and pointy pumps.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid wore the mesh Mary Janes trend for fall after the Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid wore mesh Mary Janes from Miu Miu—after the Miu Miu show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

First, Gigi Hadid approved the bra top and pencil skirt trends on Miu Miu’s runway. Then, the post-show supermodel waved to fans in mesh ballet flats from the fashion house, a summer It shoe that felt surprisingly autumnal with a white button-down, dark-wash denim, and Miu Miu’s Pocket Bag in chestnut brown.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo&#039;s poncho, boots, and midi skirt are one of the best celebrity outfits of the week

Olivia Rodrigo elevated the grunge-girl aesthetic in a knit poncho.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

During a day off from The Unraveled Tour, Olivia Rodrigo kept it casual in NYC, styling a Frankies Bikinis sweater poncho, a flared army green skirt, and her beloved Campus 14L Boots from Frye. She owns the block-heel boots in brown (borderline yellow) leather, but this time she chose black to match her colorless coat alternative.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence&#039;s blazer, skirt, and naked shoes look on the week of October 5, 2026

This week, Jennifer Lawrence wore Dissh, one of her favorite Australian labels.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

When Jennifer Lawrence wasn’t wearing Ugg boots this week, she stayed true to statement skirts. In NYC, she buttoned her sold-out Dissh blazer to the top, wearing the cropped style over the Pauline Dujancourt skirt’s delicately draped, pale purple chiffon. She then slipped on muted satin mules from Chloé. Phoebe Philo’s celebrity-beloved Gig Bag remained on her shoulder, just as it did all week.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa&#039;s lady jacket, black jeans, and croc bag at Paris Fashion Week

Dua Lipa wore a Chanel lady jacket to complement her croc Chanel purse.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The night before the Chanel show, Dua Lipa’s going-out look doubled as her RSVP: her luxe, red-and-green lady jacket and mossy green croc bag boasted Chanel by Blazy tags. She grounded the front-row-worthy ‘fit with black Boyfriend Jeans by Celine (her signature denim silhouette).

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.