This Week's Best Celebrity Style Featured French Girl Denim

Meanwhile in NYC, Kravitz returned to the city (after attending Anthony Vaccarello’s final Saint Laurent show in Paris), wearing a familiar purple scarf. The wrap nailed Fall 2026’s leading color trend, but it covered her coat rack months before the shade earned support from Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu, and Tory Burch. Olivia Rodrigo was also spotted roaming around NYC this week. She wore a poncho and black knee-high boots from two of her favorite brands: Frankies Bikinis and Frye Company, respectively.
Typically, the celebrity style circuit is quiet following Fashion Month, but VIPs were out and about. For the best fashion moments from the week of October 5, 2026—and ways to recreate their casually cool looks—start scrolling (and shopping) below.
Zendaya
Being the loyal brand ambassador that she is, Zendaya rarely misses a Louis Vuitton show. But instead of continuing the mini dress tradition, she switched it up in a bridal-white, bolero-looking jacket that we’ve seen before.
She debuted the lacy ruffled look at The Odyssey premiere in July, but this time, she traded the sidewalk-sweeping dress for a ribbed tank top and blue jeans. Pointy white pumps peeked out from beneath the stovepipe-slim legs, but they weren’t her beloved Christian Louboutin “So Kates.” She went with custom Louis Vuitton stilettos.
Love Shack Fancy
Vienna Ruffled Shawl — Cream
Old Navy
First-Layer Ribbed Scoop-Neck Tank Top
Banana Republic
Mid-Rise 90s Classic Relaxed Jean
Whenever Zendaya blesses us with back-to-back street style looks, it’s important to give each one their flowers. That way, she’ll keep them coming.
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24 hours after the final Fashion Month fête of the season, the Emmy winner went shopping in an archival leather coat from Prada, Maison Margiela Tabi Wedges, and another pair of perfect-for-Paris jeans. Last week, guests outside the Spring 2027 shows couldn’t stop styling similar cuffed denim. Perhaps her stylist, Law Roach, who was in town all week, reported the trend back to his star client.
COS
Paneled Leather Long Coat
Jemina Denim
Cuffed Wide Leg Jeans
Maison Margiela
Tabi Wedge Pumps
Le Specs
Honey Pot | Black Brown Mono
Zoë Kravitz
Much like Zendaya, Zoë Kravitz only joined the Fashion Month mix for a minute—and yet, she picked up on the pro-purple trend. After senior shopping editor Cortne Bonilla-Oliva said, “Purple feels less like a fleeting novelty and more like an established part of fashion’s evolving palette,” Kravitz brought her royal purple scarf out of storage. She layered the aubergine-dyed accessory over a black coat and matching knee-high boots, proving purple really is the new neutral.
Arctic Fox & Co
The Reykjavik Scarf
MANGO
Double-Breasted Wool Coat
Franco Sarto
Flexa Blix Knee High Boot
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Daisy Edgar-Jones, a Mango girl since at least 2024, sourced the Barcelona-based fashion brand for her Sense and Sensibility press tour. Staying true to her penchant for slightly method silhouettes, she chose the Jacquard Jacket with a stand collar, puff sleeves, and a subtle peplum hem. The actor modeled the outerwear look with ripped jeans and pointy pumps.
MANGO
Jacquard Jacket With Stand Collar
Free People
We the Free Up All Hours Slim Jeans
Sam Edelman
Hazel Pointed Toe Pump
Gigi Hadid
First, Gigi Hadid approved the bra top and pencil skirt trends on Miu Miu’s runway. Then, the post-show supermodel waved to fans in mesh ballet flats from the fashion house, a summer It shoe that felt surprisingly autumnal with a white button-down, dark-wash denim, and Miu Miu’s Pocket Bag in chestnut brown.
Tommy Hilfiger
Relaxed Fit Cotton Shirt
Miu Miu
Pocket Nappa Leather Top-Handle Bag
Miu Miu
Embroidered Mesh Ballerinas
Olivia Rodrigo
During a day off from The Unraveled Tour, Olivia Rodrigo kept it casual in NYC, styling a Frankies Bikinis sweater poncho, a flared army green skirt, and her beloved Campus 14L Boots from Frye. She owns the block-heel boots in brown (borderline yellow) leather, but this time she chose black to match her colorless coat alternative.
Frankies Bikinis
Aspen Cotton Knit Poncho
Gap
Twill Midi Skirt
The Frye Company
Campus 14l in Black
Jennifer Lawrence
When Jennifer Lawrence wasn’t wearing Ugg boots this week, she stayed true to statement skirts. In NYC, she buttoned her sold-out Dissh blazer to the top, wearing the cropped style over the Pauline Dujancourt skirt’s delicately draped, pale purple chiffon. She then slipped on muted satin mules from Chloé. Phoebe Philo’s celebrity-beloved Gig Bag remained on her shoulder, just as it did all week.
Madewell
The Nolita Cutaway Blazer
Rag & Bone
Purple Suki Organza Midi Skirt
Le Monde Béryl
Venetian Leather-Trimmed Mules
Dua Lipa
The night before the Chanel show, Dua Lipa’s going-out look doubled as her RSVP: her luxe, red-and-green lady jacket and mossy green croc bag boasted Chanel by Blazy tags. She grounded the front-row-worthy ‘fit with black Boyfriend Jeans by Celine (her signature denim silhouette).
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.