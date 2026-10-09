Keri Russell's Under-$330 Barbour Jacket Gives Her Signature Denim Look a 'Diplomat' Twist

To celebrate the collaboration between Barbour and Dean's, a British-inspired gastropub in New York City's West Village neighborhood, the actor dressed up her go-to denim silhouette with Barbour's Delilah Checked Showerproof Jacket. Only a sliver of a white T-shirt peeked out beneath the popped collar, letting the coat's traditional beige-and-navy-blue tartan do all the talking.
Russell styled the cropped, barn jacket-adjacent shape with the light-wash, straight-leg jeans. Meanwhile, strappy criss-cross sandals, her only visible accessory, matched the outfit's casually countryside-cool charm.
Yes, the Barbour could be somewhat linked back to her Netflix show character, but cuffed jeans are a Russell signature on the street style circuit. Last year, while promoting The Diplomat, she wore a similar shape and shade when sporting the Crossover Jeans from R13 with an asymmetrical waistband slant. She paired them with a navy blue turtleneck sweater, a baggy leather bomber jacket, and surprisingly similar sandals.
As recently as Oct. 5, 2026, Russell arrived at a post-Paris Fashion Week party in a cropped, double-breasted blazer and almost identical denim. That time, she elevated the light-wash look even more, carrying a compact black clutch and slipping on slingback, razor-sharp pumps. Perhaps Russell was inspired by the way French girls wore their cuffed jeans outside the Spring/Summer 2027 shows: with statement-making stilettos.
While you'll have to wait until next week to see if Barbour or cuffed denim scored supporting roles in Season 4 of The Diplomat, you can recreate her co-ord with the jackets and jeans below.
Shop Plaid Jackets Inspired by Keri Russell
Barbour
Delilah Showerproof Jacket
Gap
Oversized Crop Trench Jacket
J.Crew
2026 Barn Jacket™ in Plaid Double-Faced Cotton
ASTR the Label
Billie Gingham Bomber Jacket
MANGO
Houndstooth Wool Jacket
Gap
High Rise Stride Cuffed Wide-Leg Jeans
Levi's
501® Original Selvedge Jeans
Jemina Denim
Cuffed Wide Leg Jeans
AG
Mercer Cuffed High Waist Barrel Jeans
MOTHER
The Delinquent Ankle Cuff Wide Leg Jeans
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.