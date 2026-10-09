Keri Russell's Under-$330 Barbour Jacket Gives Her Signature Denim Look a 'Diplomat' Twist

It's the closest she's gotten to method dressing this season.

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Keri Russell attended a Barbour event in New York City in a plaid jacket, cuffed jeans, and strappy sandals
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Season 4 of The Diplomat releases on October 15, but Keri Russell hasn't recreated her character's blazer-and-trousers uniform just yet. That's not to say she is skipping method dressing, though. On Oct. 8, Russell (who plays Kate Wyler, the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom) tested a quintessentially London look in cuffed jeans and a plaid jacket by Barbour, the British outerwear brand endorsed by Royals like Kate Middleton.

To celebrate the collaboration between Barbour and Dean's, a British-inspired gastropub in New York City's West Village neighborhood, the actor dressed up her go-to denim silhouette with Barbour's Delilah Checked Showerproof Jacket. Only a sliver of a white T-shirt peeked out beneath the popped collar, letting the coat's traditional beige-and-navy-blue tartan do all the talking.

Keri Russell attended a Barbour event in New York City in a plaid jacket, cuffed jeans, and strappy sandals

Keri Russell arrived at the Barbour x Dean's event in cuffed jeans and a plaid Barbour jacket, of course.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Russell styled the cropped, barn jacket-adjacent shape with the light-wash, straight-leg jeans. Meanwhile, strappy criss-cross sandals, her only visible accessory, matched the outfit's casually countryside-cool charm.

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Yes, the Barbour could be somewhat linked back to her Netflix show character, but cuffed jeans are a Russell signature on the street style circuit. Last year, while promoting The Diplomat, she wore a similar shape and shade when sporting the Crossover Jeans from R13 with an asymmetrical waistband slant. She paired them with a navy blue turtleneck sweater, a baggy leather bomber jacket, and surprisingly similar sandals.

Keri Russell wore cuffed denim while promoting The Diplomat in 2025

Last October, Russell styled ever-so-slightly different denim with a leather jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As recently as Oct. 5, 2026, Russell arrived at a post-Paris Fashion Week party in a cropped, double-breasted blazer and almost identical denim. That time, she elevated the light-wash look even more, carrying a compact black clutch and slipping on slingback, razor-sharp pumps. Perhaps Russell was inspired by the way French girls wore their cuffed jeans outside the Spring/Summer 2027 shows: with statement-making stilettos.

Keri Russell wore cuffed jeans with a cropped double-breasted blazer in Paris on October 5, 2026

Before Paris Fashion Week's grand finale, Russell wore on-brand cuffed bottoms with a sleek jacket and stilettos.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

While you'll have to wait until next week to see if Barbour or cuffed denim scored supporting roles in Season 4 of The Diplomat, you can recreate her co-ord with the jackets and jeans below.

Shop Plaid Jackets Inspired by Keri Russell

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.