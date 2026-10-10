Emily Ratajkowski Takes the Naked Dress Trend to London in a Skintight and Shimmering Gucci Gown

For the occasion, Ratajkowski wore a striking, completely sheer, shimmering Gucci gown. With only a thong underneath, the model's long-sleeved dress featured a subtle floral pattern, along with sparkling adornments all over the delicate fabric.
A sweeping train made the Too Much star's red carpet appearance all the more dramatic.
Obviously, EmRata is no stranger to wearing the naked dress trend, but her London Gucci look took the popular craze to the next level.
The annual gala celebrates "brave individuals and groups from around the globe who, at great personal risk, have devoted their lives to fighting for justice," per the official Albies website.
For 2026, Gucci served as a sponsor, alongside Charlotte Tilbury and Microsoft. Both Amal and George Clooney hosted the event, with the Oscar winner sharing (via the New York Times), "The need for pointing out people who are justice warriors just never seems to subside."
Ratajkowski joined other celebrity guests including Donatella Versace, Emma Thompson, Isla Fisher, and Laura Dern.
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