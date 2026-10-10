Emily Ratajkowski Takes the Naked Dress Trend to London in a Skintight and Shimmering Gucci Gown

No underwear? No problem!

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Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2026 Albies, hosted by The Clooney Foundation for Justice at the Natural History Museum on October 09, 2026 in London, England
(Image credit: Kate Green/Getty Images for The Clooney Foundation for Justice)
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On October 9, celebrities gathered at the Natural History Museum in London for The Clooney Foundation For Justice's The Albies 2026 gala. Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski attended the star-studded event in an unforgettable Gucci gown, courtesy of the fashion house's creative director, Demna.

For the occasion, Ratajkowski wore a striking, completely sheer, shimmering Gucci gown. With only a thong underneath, the model's long-sleeved dress featured a subtle floral pattern, along with sparkling adornments all over the delicate fabric.

A sweeping train made the Too Much star's red carpet appearance all the more dramatic.

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Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2026 Albies, hosted by The Clooney Foundation for Justice at the Natural History Museum on October 09, 2026 in London, England

Emily Ratajkowski attending The 2026 Albies in a Gucci gown.

(Image credit: Kate Green/Getty Images for The Clooney Foundation for Justice)

Obviously, EmRata is no stranger to wearing the naked dress trend, but her London Gucci look took the popular craze to the next level.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2026 Albies, hosted by The Clooney Foundation for Justice at the Natural History Museum on October 09, 2026 in London, England

Emily Ratajkowski posing in her sheer Gucci gown in London.

(Image credit: Kate Green/Getty Images for The Clooney Foundation for Justice)

The annual gala celebrates "brave individuals and groups from around the globe who, at great personal risk, have devoted their lives to fighting for justice," per the official Albies website.

For 2026, Gucci served as a sponsor, alongside Charlotte Tilbury and Microsoft. Both Amal and George Clooney hosted the event, with the Oscar winner sharing (via the New York Times), "The need for pointing out people who are justice warriors just never seems to subside."

Ratajkowski joined other celebrity guests including Donatella Versace, Emma Thompson, Isla Fisher, and Laura Dern.

Shop Outfits Inspired by EmRata

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.