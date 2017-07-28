Katy Perry Just Backpedaled on the Whole Taylor Swift Feud

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift had a feud—maybe you heard of it? It started back when Taylor thought Katy had stolen some backup dancers from her Red Tour. Taylor penned "Bad Blood" in response to the situation and then, after years of silence and veiled references, Katy addressed the feud head-on—multiple times, actually—while promoting her latest album, Witness.

She also released "Swish, Swish," which many fans saw as a response to "Bad Blood."

Then, Katy eventually went public saying she wanted to make amends and even apologized to Taylor.

"I am ready to let it go," she told The Thrive Global Podcast in June. "I forgive her and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I think it's actually like, I think it's time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I'm saying?"

And now? Well, now Katy's stance is that she's always loved Taylor—and honestly, let's just go with that at this point and put this ~whole thing~ behind us.

"I love her, I always have," Katy told Australia's Today Today of Taylor. "We've had our differences but I just continue to say, 'God bless her on her journey.'"

