Michelle Obama Just Shaded Trump's Terrible Spelling

It seems fair to say that Donald Trump probably isn't Michelle Obama's *favorite* person in the world, and she managed to throw iconic shade his way during a speech in Toronto—without naming his name once, because she's a true master of the shady arts.

"One thing I’ve learned in politics. One person can’t make the change. Change is from the bottom up. Not the top down. And that’s a good thing," she said during her speech. "That means that no one person can break all this either."

"It is never a good thing to say the first thing that comes to your mind," she continued, adding that one should make sure they're "never tweeting" from bed at night, and then saying, "You need to edit and spell-check."

Keep being iconic, Michelle Obama.