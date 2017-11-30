Today's Top Stories
1
50 Stylish Winter Coats to Make You Stand Out
2
The Strict Marriage Traditions of the Royal Family
3
Why Derms Want You to Use Vitamin C on Your Face
4
Your Makeup Game Plan for Holiday-Party Season
5
The 15 Best Body-Positive Moments of 2017

Michelle Obama Just Shaded Trump's Terrible Spelling

She went in, guys.

Getty
Nov 30, 2017

It seems fair to say that Donald Trump probably isn't Michelle Obama's *favorite* person in the world, and she managed to throw iconic shade his way during a speech in Toronto—without naming his name once, because she's a true master of the shady arts.

"One thing I’ve learned in politics. One person can’t make the change. Change is from the bottom up. Not the top down. And that’s a good thing," she said during her speech. "That means that no one person can break all this either."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

👀 .

"It is never a good thing to say the first thing that comes to your mind," she continued, adding that one should make sure they're "never tweeting" from bed at night, and then saying, "You need to edit and spell-check."

Again, 👀 .

Keep being iconic, Michelle Obama.

Related Story
Trump's Person of the Year Claim Gets Roasted

Watch Next

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Politics
Trump's Person of the Year Claim Gets Roasted
Donald Trump President Trump Vigorously Endorses Roy Moore
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Trump Says Voice on Access Hollywood Tape Not His
Trump is Committed to Being Petty at the Holidays
Everything You Need to Know About Cyntoia Brown
Celebs Are Calling on Trump to Support DREAM Act
prince george, prince william Prince William Just Joked About Noisy George
Obama Celebrated Joe Biden's Birthday with a Meme
Michelle Obama Gives Speech on Sexual Misconduct
Ohio Candidate for Governor Brags About Sex Life