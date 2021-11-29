Gigi Hadid's Favorite Body Shimmer Is On Sale for Cyber Monday

Charlotte Tilbury has earned its place in the bathroom cabinets and makeup bags of the stars. From Meghan Markle's favorite Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lipstick to Kim Kardashian confessing that she has the makeup guru on speed-dial, Charlotte Tilbury has proved itself as a must-have brand.

In fact, even the A-listers who you'd think don't need much help alongside their good genes boast Charlotte Tilbury products in their arsenal. Gigi Hadid, for example, swears by the brand's Supermodel Body Highlighter to achieve a luminous look.

“I use Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body. It’s the best tanning glow for your skin," Gigi said in an interview with ELLE. "It’s just a little bit of color, a little bit of glow. It highlights in the right places, and it’s great.”

And Charlotte Tilbury herself has spoken about she developed the product after working backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and seeing how the models wanted to "highlight their limbs." "There would be a whole palaver of powders and creams to make this happen," she explains. "I wanted a product that would give you that longer, leaner celebrity limb...If you have any freckles or age spots, it smooths everything out."

Which brings us to: the Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body. It's currently down to $45.60 from $57 in the Space NK Cyber Monday Sale.

And you don't need to be a supermodel to reap the rewards of using this product. The reviews are proof that it's just as beloved by us mere mortals as it is by the stars: "I do love using this during the daytime for a soft subtle shimmer on my legs and arms. I always make sure I tan before using it as it doesn’t add a lot of color, just a soft glow to diffuse the look of my legs when they can be a bit ... well, legs. A good size tube and it also comes in a larger bottle which is great value!" wrote one.

Another wrote: "Beautiful subtle shimmer."

So, how does the product work? Well, the nourishing body lotion provides cooling and smoothing properties while delivering a sun-kissed glow. Emulating a post-workout sheen without the effort, the moisturizing lotion works to firm the skin and sculpt while imparting a luminous glow.

The lotion is enriched with shitake mushroom extract, caffeine, aloe vera and allantoin, which combat puffiness and the appearance of uneven skin, plus—as with all Charlotte Tilbury products—it's totally cruelty-free. To apply, twist the applicator and roll down the center of your limbs for an instant glow, then blend out with your hands. Supermodel glow, here we come.