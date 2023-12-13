Nordstrom Just Added a Ton of Holiday Pieces to Its Winter Sale—Shop These First

Many of you may have one retailer that you turn to no matter the day, time, or occasion. For me, that place is Nordstrom. The brands and designers it offers seamlessly blend in with my wardrobe, and I love nothing more than adding those pieces to my collection. This week, Nordstrom added a slew of new winter pieces including ribbed sweaterdresses, knits, and holiday party bags to its end-of-year sale, and I’ve never clicked “add to cart” faster. Green is the color of the season for me, so I’m adding this festive hue to my wardrobe in the form of the Chloé sweater and the JW Anderson basket bag, which I’ve been eyeing all season long. The Franco Sarto slingbacks are also at the top of my list. Keep scrolling for all the pieces from the sale that made the cut.
I can’t get over this emerald color. It’s definitely my vibe for the holidays.
Excuse me while I freak out over this black Stella McCartney blazer.
Fashion people can’t get enough of this brand right now, so I immediately added this bag to my cart.
I’m already thinking about all the ways to style this olive sweater.
It’s giving pajamas in the wild, and I’m all here for it.
I’ll be styling this mohair-blend sweater with mom jeans and Uggs.
Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire, covering fashion beauty and home under the Branded Content team. Before joining both titles, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate content to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.
