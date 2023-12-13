Nordstrom Just Added a Ton of Holiday Pieces to Its Winter Sale—Shop These First

Fill your cart.

MC
(Image credit: Original Illustration by Yracema Rivas)
Humaa Hussain
By Humaa Hussain
published

Many of you may have one retailer that you turn to no matter the day, time, or occasion. For me, that place is Nordstrom. The brands and designers it offers seamlessly blend in with my wardrobe, and I love nothing more than adding those pieces to my collection. This week, Nordstrom added a slew of new winter pieces including ribbed sweaterdresses, knits, and holiday party bags to its end-of-year sale, and I’ve never clicked “add to cart” faster. Green is the color of the season for me, so I’m adding this festive hue to my wardrobe in the form of the Chloé sweater and the JW Anderson basket bag, which I’ve been eyeing all season long. The Franco Sarto slingbacks are also at the top of my list. Keep scrolling for all the pieces from the sale that made the cut.

MC
JW Anderson Popcorn Basket Bag

I can’t get over this emerald color. It’s definitely my vibe for the holidays.

MC
Topshop Faux Leather Maxi Skirt

A wardrobe classic.

MC
Mach & Mach Double Bow Glitter Pointed Toe Slingback Pump

I’m eyeing these for holiday parties.

MC
Topshop Oversize Turtleneck Wool Sweater

This oversize knit feels very Parisian.

MC
Stella McCartney Oversize Double Breasted Jacket

Excuse me while I freak out over this black Stella McCartney blazer.

MC
Sarto by Franco Sarto Arina Half d'Orsay Slingback Pump

So chic.

MC
Coperni Mini Swipe Crystal Embellished Bag

Fashion people can’t get enough of this brand right now, so I immediately added this bag to my cart.

MC
Chloé Mixed Stitch Wool Sweater

I’m already thinking about all the ways to style this olive sweater.

MC
Maria McManus Oversize Organic Cotton Chambray Button-Up Shirt

It’s giving pajamas in the wild, and I’m all here for it.

MC
Maria McManus Pleated Organic Cotton Chambray Pants

The soft material is a dream.

MC
Nike Gamma Force Sneaker

I love a Nike sneaker in a neutral colorway.

MC
Yvonne Koné Mini Johanna Suede Bucket Bag

There’s no such thing as too many bags.

MC
French Connection Rassia Sleeveless Cotton Knit Dress

Stop—I just found the perfect lounge dress.

MC
Off-White Helvetica Logo Mohair Blend Sweater

I’ll be styling this mohair-blend sweater with mom jeans and Uggs.

MC
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide Leg Crop Jeans

Or perhaps I’ll wear it with these white wide-leg jeans from Madewell.

Humaa Hussain
Humaa Hussain
Associate Shopping Editor

Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire, covering fashion beauty and home under the Branded Content team. Before joining both titles, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate content to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.

Latest