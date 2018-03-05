Armie Hammer Just Posted a Pre-Oscars Pic of His Eye Patches and We Deeply Relate

After a fun visit to the doctor for a wicked stomach flu yesterday, actor Armie Hammer decided to focus on the important stuff today: the Oscars.

Though Hammer posted a photo of himself on Instagram receiving an IV of fluids just 19 hours ago with the caption, “Oscar prep has taken a strange turn...thank you @elizabethchambers for taking such good care of me,” he’s apparently rallied just in time to attend the Academy Awards tonight in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Hammer took to Instagram again to show some behind-the-scenes shots of his (and his wife’s) pre-awards prep, including a pic of his table covered in hair tools and makeup products, and, probably most importantly, an Instagram story of his face wearing under-eye patches.



“Oscar prepping,” sings Hammer in a monotone voice, looking approximately 500 percent better with no makeup, eye masks, and a stomach bug than I’ve ever looked in my natural state. Not that it’s a competition or anything. (It is. I lost.)

Though KC Fee, Hammer’s hairstylist and makeup artist for the night, didn’t post pics of the exact eye patches she used, I’m still digging the fact that he’s using them at all—and I personally recommend Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, if you’re trying to look like Hammer in your spare time. Just try not to get the stomach flu, too, okay?