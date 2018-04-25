Kim Kardashian Uses This Drugstore Body Oil to Get Rid of Stretch Marks

Kim Kardashian's beauty arsenal is filled with tons of hella expensive products—but every so often, she lets us know that, yes, she does have some cheap, ride-or-die favorites, too, like her $10 wrinkle-softening serum, or her go-to $6 drugstore mascara.

And today, in a post on her website, Kim praised yet another affordable drugstore product that she swears keeps her skin stretch-mark free: Bio-Oil, a classic skin oil that costs a cool $15.



"It just makes my skin glow, and it has so many benefits," Kim wrote in the post. "If you have a scar or stretch marks, you just massage the oil onto the area two times a day." Kim even called the formula a "lifesaver" throughout her pregnancies, and "would apply it like crazy."

Even if you're not looking to get rid of your stretch marks—because there's absolutely nothing wrong with having them (embrace them! Love them! Own them!)—the formula is still a killer choice for everyday use. The lightweight oil is infused with Vitamin A and E, which help even out your skin tone, along with lavender, rosemary, calendula, and chamomile oils, which work to hydrate and smooth your skin.



According to Bio Oil's website, the product has apparently been "clinically proven to help improve the appearance of new or old scars, whether from surgery, accidents, burns, insect bites, scratches or conditions such as acne or chickenpox." But according to biology and science, nothing can actually prevent stretch marks, since they're caused by hormones, genetics, and stretched-out skin.

Sure, oils will keep your skin soft when you're pregnant or going through weight fluctuations, but they won't do anything to get rid of stretch marks, so they can't repair the damaged elastic fibers and collagen deep, deep within your skin. They can, however, give you a nice glow, which can mitigate their appearance.

But, hey, Kim's skin looks smooth as hell in photos, so maybe she's evolved past scientific reasoning. Either that, or she's just got really, really good genes. I'll let you be the judge.