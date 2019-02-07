image
Bella Hadid Debuts Clip-In Bangs One Day After Kendall Jenner Posted a Selfie of Hers

Matchy-matchy.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Getty Images

Either supermodels have a thing for bangs right now, or they're taking some serious hair inspiration from one another. Hair changes have been coming in hot in 2019, and Kendall Jenner joined the club a few days ago, dropping a selfie on Instagram wearing long, wispy bangs. Jenner has no shame in her clip-in bangs game; she even hinted at them not being permanent in her caption: "yes, no, maybe so?"

Just one day later, fellow supermodel Bella Hadid also debuted bangs at a Michael Kors Spring 2019 Launch Party...that look exactly the same as Jenner's. They're wispy, piece-y, and long with a bit of their forehead peeking through. Was Hadid lurking on Jenner's 'Gram? Makes sense. I mean, they are friends IRL, and they're also industry peers who are probably game for a little friendly competition in the hair category.

Whether or not Hadid shared a screenshot of Jenner's Instagram pic to her stylist to recreate these bangs, the two models are twinning hard right now.

image
Getty Images

Although she didn't confirm this, I'm 99.9 percent sure Hadid's rocking faux bangs, too. New York Fashion Week just started, and both of the supermodels are walking shows that require several hair changes throughout the day. This isn't the ideal time for either of them to commit to freshly-cut bangs.

image
Getty Images

Hadid is clearly feeling herself with faux bangs.

Although she's no stranger to this hairstyle, and has experimented with a bunch of bang styles in the past. At the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, she wore these clip-in bangs paired with a romantic updo.

image
Getty Images

She tried thick, blunt bangs at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards.

image
Getty Images

And at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, she wore these pretty side-swept bangs.

image
Getty Images

If you've been wondering should you get bangs, take a page out of Kendall and Bella's book and try faux bangs for a night. At least you'll get a few fire selfies out of 'em.

