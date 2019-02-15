Cardi B just debuted a fiery red hair color just in time for Valentine's Day.

She wore her new scarlet style in textured curls.

Cardi is a g'damn beauty kween, and she knows it. The Grammy award-winning rapper confidently steps out in a new hair color every other day, thanks to technicolored wigs dreamed up by celebrity wig snatcher and hair genius Tokyo Stylez. From her double ombré pink 'do to her Barney-inspired updo, Cardi can truly do it all.

Her hair swag just got even hotter. In the spirit of Valentine's Day, Cardi just donned none other than a fiery red hair color. She surprised everyone with her new scarlet shade at the Ignite Angels And Devils Pre-Valentine's Day Party.

Those textured, crimson curls are so fire.

Also, peep the way her red hair perfectly matches her coral eyeshadow. Cardi is clearly riding the monochromatic wave, which is going to be one of the biggest makeup trends of 2019.

This new hair makeover was definitely inspired by the musicians' Valentine's Day mood—her husbae Offset seems to approve by the looks of this.

Cardi usually doesn't keep one hair color for long. But this romantic shade stuck with her through her rose petal bath last night courtesy of Offset for V-Day—she pulled it up into a topknot. Everything about this photo is a VIBE.

Now, I'm inspired to go crazy with a hair color thanks to Cardi. Celebrity stylists are saying we'll be seeing vibrant hair colors everywhere this spring anyway. It's time to say goodbye to boring hair. Who's with me?

