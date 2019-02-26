ABC's 'The Bachelor' - Season 23
image
Korean Beauty Brand Glow Recipe Just Launched a Face Mist That'll Give You Gorgeous Skin

It smells like the juiciest watermelon.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Glow Recipe
  • K-beauty brand Glow Recipe just launched a game-changing facial mist that will give you brilliant, hydrated skin.
    • It doubles as a hydrating mist and makeup perfecting mist.
      • It's available today on Glowrecipe.com and March 5 on Sephora.com.

        Glow Recipe is an absolute authority when it comes to granting #GlowySkinGoals for all. Poreless, luminous, radiant skin is the end-goal you can expect when using the brand's cruelty-free products (Idk about you, but that's what I'm constantly chasing). Glow Recipe's award-winning Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask ($22), which kicked off the watermelon trend we all know and love, and Jelly Sheet Mask are fan-favorites and have sold out multiple times on Sephora. But glowy skin chasers, get hype, because today the brand is launching its first ever face mist and it's the TRUTH (trust me, I've tried it).

        The "Pink Fog" Is Here

        image
        Glow Recipe

        This hydrating watermelon face mist is the newest launch to join the Glow Recipe fam, and I can guarantee you it keeps up with the cult status of the brand's other watermelon-based products. It's an ultra-fine mist featuring an innovative nozzle. "In Korea, these next-gen micromists are also known as 'fog mists' or 안개 (ahn-gae) mists, dispensing a hydration haze like you’re walking into a fog," the brand wrote in a press release.

        Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist
        Glow Recipe glowrecipe.com
        $28.00
        SHOP IT

        It's made of a "juicy blend" of 84-percent watermelon, hyaluronic acid, hibiscus AHAs, and rice germ oil, which all work together to bring forth your skin's natural glow. Get this: It even enhances your makeup if you're looking for more of a dewy finish. Be sure you give it a gentle shake before you spray it, and press the nozzle down for three seconds. It lets out a slow but steady mist that combines an oil- and water-based formula to soften your skin and impart a glorious glow. It's not made with any parabens or mineral oils, so it's safe to use on even the most sensitive skin.

        Cool Ways to Use This Mist

        image
        Glow Recipe

        In addition to it being a hydrator and radiance-booster, the Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist doesn't mess up your makeup like stronger mists that shall rename nameless and that have left my foundation looking like a streaky, hot mess. You can spritz it right onto your makeup sponge to amp up the dewy-ness when you're applying foundation or concealer. Or, you can spray it onto your makeup brush, which will change the texture of powder-based products by making the pigments pop with a bit more luminosity. Think of it as an enhancer—whether you're spritzing your skin during your skincare regimen to increase moisture levels or as a makeup refresher for more of a glow. The brand calls its a dual-use "hydrating, glow mist" and "makeup prep + perfecting mist." Plus, the mist is anti-pollutant and keeps your skin protected from harmful blue light from cellphones. Watch this video to see the mist in action.

        My Honest Review

        image
        Getty Images

        Because I have dehydrated, thirsty skin, I have to keep a face mist nearby at all times. This mist has been front and center on my desk for the past few weeks, and I thoroughly enjoy using it. It doesn't feel like a simple spray, it feels like an experience. Imagine a fog, but not a dreary cloudy fog. It reminds me of a fog that's on the beach in the Bahamas. The fresh and fruity scent mentally transports me to the tropics whenever I use it, which is at the office and not on vacation (yet!!!). It's also a refreshing pick-me-up in the morning, and a good glow-booster when I'm touching-up my makeup for evening activities.

        It launches today on Glowrecipe.com and March 5 on Sephora.com.

