Revealing her transformation on Instagram, the singer decided to cut her natural hair into a sleek, short bob which now just skims her shoulders.



Demi is the latest celeb to opt for a shorter style this year, following Lucy Hale, Jordyn Woods, and Khloe Kardashian.

If there was still any doubt that you needed to pick up the phone and book that salon appointment, allow Demi Lovato to confirm all of your suspicions that short hair is the way to go this summer. More often than not, the singer has always worn her hair (and extensions) to super-long lengths as part of her signature look, but this week 26-year-old Lovato became the latest in a long line of celebs to jump ship to the shorter side.

The "Cool For The Summer" singer took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she’d gone for the chop on her hair, ditching the extensions and swapping the mid-lengths of her natural hair for a sleek, short bob. She showed off the sophisticated, shoulder-skimming cut on her Stories, captioning the reveal with “New hair, who dis?”

Not only did Demi opt for the stylish blunt cut with a slight, elegant turn under, but she’s also swapped her warm-toned balayage for a much darker, all-over color.

Her hairstylist, Amber Maynard Bolt, explained in a press release that the “classic and beautiful” transformation reflects how Lovato has been feeling on the inside, too. "Demi has been feeling great and wanted something to represent that,” she said. “She’s been wearing extensions and growing her hair out for a while so this was a nice change up.”

Of course, it’s not the first time that Demi has rocked this kind of shorter look. Back in 2017, she was all about the almost-black hair color, and has swapped from short to long extensions between performances since the Disney days.

Demi’s new look is the latest indisputable evidence that brunette bobs are the one and only haircut for 2019. Emilia Clarke's major new cut, Emma Stone's color transformation, Lucy Hale's razor blunt bob, Jordyn Woods' post-drama makeover... you name an A-lister, and the chances are they’ve probably joined the club this year.

Brb, printing off Demi’s makeover and taking it to my hair stylist as soon as possible.

