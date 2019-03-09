Jordyn Woods debuted a new haircut on Instagram Friday night. The reality star/former Kardashian Konfidant chopped her long locks into a blunt bob.

Jordyn has been much-buzzed about lately since news of her affair with Tristan Thompson broke.

Tristan is the father of Khloé Kardashian's daughter, True Thompson, and has reportedly cheated on the reality star several times during the course of their relationship. In the wake of the scandal, many members of the KarJenner family appear to have cut ties with Jordyn.

We've all been there. Life as you know it has been turned upside down and it feels like the only possible way to exert some modicum of control is by getting bangs or going blonde or making some other hair-related change that will help you look in the mirror and think, "Yes, things can be different and the fact that I do not look like my old Instagram profile picture anymore is proof."

You know, that vibe. We're not saying that's definitely why Jordyn chopped her long locks into a blunt bob this week, but we're also not positive it's not why she did it. Supporting the "Jordyn needed a post-breakup haircut to center herself" theory is the cryptic caption the reality star/ex-KarJenner confidant shared with the pictures debuting her new lewk on Instagram:

"If you’re reading this.. it means God has given you another day to wake up and be grateful & better than you were yesterday 💕."

Now, kindly put your eyes on Jordyn's new cut:

So, does this mean Jordyn and Kylie's friendship is officially over?

