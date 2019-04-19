This is not news: Supermodel and actress Emily Ratajkowski is a professional stunner. She slays all day for a living. Girlfriend does not play fair. What's new, though? Allow me to inform you that the 27-year-old model looks damn good wearing pastel pink hair. Like, she looks UNREAL. Yesterday, Emrata was on set for a "special project" with Love Magazine and debuted cotton candy pink hair.

My mind is telling me that this is definitely a wig...but my heart is telling me no, because I don't want to believe that this new lewk won't last. Let's give it up for her glam squad. The Wall Group celebrity hairstylist, Dimitri Giannetos, is the man behind this magical hair, and revealed Emrata's hair on his Instagram.

She seems to be feeling her pretty in pink switch-up as well. Although she's always been a brunette, she's not shy of a bold hair color or a crazy-colored wig. A couple of weeks ago she wore a platinum blonde wig and managed to pull it off perfectly.

Celeb makeup artist to the stars, Hung Vanngo , paired her pink hair with a shimmery metallic eyeshadow to match and a gorgeous nude lip.

Pastel pink is predicted to be one of the biggest hair color trends this season by celebrity stylists—so, Emrata is right on time. Although the question of this is a wig is still up in the air, it probably is. But, if you've been thinking about playing around with fun colors for your spring/summer hair, let this inspire you to take the pink plunge.

