image
Today's Top Stories
1
High-Waisted Shorts Are the Style for Summer
image
2
The 10 Prettiest Short Natural Hairstyles
image
3
Where To Stay, Eat, & Drink in the North Fork
image
4
Can Li Li Leung Save USA Gymnastics?
Tumeric scrub, Ayurvedic facial at Soukya Holistic Health Centre, Bangalore, Karnataka, India, asia
5
Ayurveda Helped Me Rediscover My Indian Heritage

Kendall Jenner on Moon's New Teeth-Whitening Pen and Her 2019 Vibe

"Whenever I use it, I see immediate results," she told me.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Shutterstock

You can say what you want about the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, but you can't say they aren't business moguls steadily making money moves. Kendall Jenner, the supermodel sister, typically stays in her lane—you know, walking the most notable designer runways and booking the biggest fashion campaigns in the world. But recently, Jenner announced a new venture that's quite...different.

Jenner just launched an oral care collaboration with a new company called Moon, created by Shaun Neff, for which she co-created her very own product. Moon is doing oral care the cool way, and aims to change the way you look at taking care of your teeth. Though this isn't Jenner's first beauty business move: She's been the face of Estée Lauder for years, and earlier this year she revealed a campaign with Proactiv.

Moon consists of all cruelty-free and vegan oral products under $20. Using healthy antioxidants and botanical essential oils, Neff is focused on tapping into unchartered territories in dental hygiene: these products curate a space of sleek black-and-white packaging you'll want to look at.

"The category was so boring before, and I wanted to create something that will look gorgeous on your shelf and just as good as your other beauty products, like fragrance," Neff told me. "This is why we spent a lot of time on the design with a talented team of developers to create something special in oral care." According to the brand, you can expect "better designs, better intentions, and better-for-you ingredients to elevate the act of taking care of your teeth to an oral beauty experience."

To complement her crazy busy lifestyle, Jenner created a whitening pen. "I'm so busy and constantly on-the-go and traveling—so, it makes sense for me to have something that's easy to throw in my bag that brightens my smile instantly," Jenner exclusively told MarieClaire.com in an interview. "And it actually works. Whenever I use it, I see immediate results."

Her other favorite thing from the line? The charcoal toothpaste. "My sisters and I have always been obsessed with charcoal toothpastes. But they're so messy and get all over your sink. This formula lightly foams, and instead of turning everything jet-black, it has a light grey color."

image
Kendall Jenner at the launch of Moon.
Moon

In terms of her morning routine, Jenner religiously cleanses her skin morning and night. "I've struggled with acne for so long, and Proactiv is the one product that really works for my skin," she shared. "My skin has changed a lot over the years. As we grow and evolve we figure out what works for us and what doesn't. I'm so happy to be in a good place now and to know what's right for my skin."

When asked what's been her biggest beauty lesson, Jenner didn't pin-point just one. "With growth comes so many lessons. I'd say that my vibe for 2019 is less is more." You heard Kenny right: Less is more.

Moon is available to shop on Moonoralcare.com and will be available at Ulta in the coming weeks.

Shop Kendall Jenners' Teeth Whitening Pen and Favorite Oral Care Products

Teeth Whitening Pen
Moon moonoralcare.com
$19.99
SHOP IT
Whitening Toothpaste
Moon moonoralcare.com
$8.99
SHOP IT
Toothbrush 2 Pack
Moon moonoralcare.com
$6.99
SHOP IT
Graphite Grey Clean Slide Flossers
Moon moonoralcare.com
$3.99
SHOP IT

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
The 10 Best Bath Bombs for a Really Good Soak
image
10 Health Issues CBD Could Solve
image
8 Best At-Home Laser Hair Removal Devices
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Beauty
image
Rosé Night Cream is Real—What You Need to Know
image The 10 Best Bath Bombs for a Really Good Soak
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image The 10 Prettiest Short Natural Hairstyles
image Emma Roberts Traded Her Bob for Long, Blonde Hair
Tumeric scrub, Ayurvedic facial at Soukya Holistic Health Centre, Bangalore, Karnataka, India, asia Ayurveda Helped Me Rediscover My Indian Heritage
International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney seen speaking Allow Amal Clooney's Plum Lipstick to Inspire You
Street Style - Berlin - March 20, 2019 Slip's Silk Scrunchie Won't Damage Your Hair
New Zealand v United States Olympian Julie Ertz's Health & Beauty Routine
69th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards - Arrivals Mandy Moore's Perfect Brows Are Microbladed
image
What I Love About Me: Albuquerque