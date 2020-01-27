image
Priyanka Chopra Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant With Nail Art at the Grammys

image
By Jenny Hollander
image
Getty Images + Instagram

Priyanka Chopra was glorious in an embellished and fringed white gown at the Grammys, but if you looked closely, you might have spotted a poignant reference to the devastating news that left a cloud hanging over the evening's event, held in the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Chopra wore the number 24 on her nail, a reference to the jersey number made famous by Kobe Bryant, as a tribute to the late basketball legend. On Sunday morning, hours before the Grammys, Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash with eight other passengers, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

On Instagram, Chopra made clear that the number was to honor Bryant, writing: "#RIPMamba" with a heart emoji alongside an up-close photo of her nail with "24" written on it, a nod to the legend's retired Lakers jersey.

image
Instagram

Here's another photo of Chopra's full outfit, alongside husband Nick Jonas:

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS
VALERIE MACONGetty Images

The Jonas Brothers are all at the Grammys, having been nominated for their song "Sucker," but all three canceled red-carpet interviews in the wake of Bryant's death. Said Sharon Osbourne, who was acting as a Grammys correspondent: "I was meant to interview the Jonas Brothers tonight and they’ve canceled all interviews because they’re in shock," per People.

