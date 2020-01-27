Priyanka Chopra Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant With Nail Art at the Grammys

Priyanka Chopra was glorious in an embellished and fringed white gown at the Grammys, but if you looked closely, you might have spotted a poignant reference to the devastating news that left a cloud hanging over the evening's event, held in the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Chopra wore the number 24 on her nail, a reference to the jersey number made famous by Kobe Bryant, as a tribute to the late basketball legend. On Sunday morning, hours before the Grammys, Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash with eight other passengers, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

On Instagram, Chopra made clear that the number was to honor Bryant, writing: "#RIPMamba" with a heart emoji alongside an up-close photo of her nail with "24" written on it, a nod to the legend's retired Lakers jersey.

Here's another photo of Chopra's full outfit, alongside husband Nick Jonas:

The Jonas Brothers are all at the Grammys, having been nominated for their song "Sucker," but all three canceled red-carpet interviews in the wake of Bryant's death. Said Sharon Osbourne, who was acting as a Grammys correspondent: "I was meant to interview the Jonas Brothers tonight and they’ve canceled all interviews because they’re in shock," per People.

