Clarisonic Is Going Out of Business and Everything Is 50 Percent Off

Sad news for Clarisonic fans: Yesterday, the L'Oréal-owned skincare brand announced on Instagram that it's shutting down in September. Yes, you know, those facial cleansing brushes you and your friends used vigorously throughout the 2010s. Now, Clarisonic is taking 50 percent off all of its products while supplies last.

Clarisonic Mia Smart Brush $84.50 SHOP IT

While Sephora, Ulta, and the actual Clarisonic website have great deals on brushes and replacement heads, products are selling out extremely fast. If you want to get your hands on a Clarisonic brush before they are officially gone, you can still buy on Amazon right now for $84.50 (originally $169).

Perfect for anyone with sensitive skin, this brush gently exfoliates and removes dirt, grime, and excess makeup. (In fact, Clarisonic claims it cleanses your skin six times better than your hands.) Plus, this brush is designed to improve the absorption of your favorite products and make pores look less visible in four weeks. If you're really passionate about skincare (hi, yes, over here), you'll love the brush's accompanying app, which can personalize device settings, set goals, and track your progress.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Whether you're a loyal Clarisonic customer or always wanted to buy a brush but never took the plunge, now's the time to shop—quickly. I'll just be over here reminiscing about how nothing good ever lasts!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Kelsey Mulvey Kelsey Mulvey is a freelance lifestyle journalist, who covers shopping and deals for Marie Claire, Women's Health, and Men's Health, among others.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.