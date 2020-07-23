Today's Top Stories
Ciara Glows in Three Different Hairstyles for At-Home Maternity Shoots

The star is in her third trimester.

By Chelsea Hall
2020 vanity fair oscar party hosted by radhika jones arrivals
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images
  • On Instagram, Ciara posted three new at-home maternity photos, wearing a different stunning hairstyle in each one.
  • The 35-year-old is expecting a baby boy this summer with her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson.
  • Early this year, the singer opened up about the challenges of pregnancy in the midst of a pandemic.

    Being pregnant in a pandemic is no easy feat, but singer and mommy-to-be Ciara has been making the best of her third trimester. The 35-year-old singer is expecting her second child this summer with her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson. Ciara also has a 5-year-old son, Future Zahie Wilburn, with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Future. While awaiting the arrival of her baby boy, Ciara has been keeping fans up-to-date with at-home maternity shoots. In the singer's latest glowing maternity photos, Ciara switches up her classic golden blonde strands for a voluminous Afro. On Tuesday, the singer posted the beautiful soft glam photo to her feed with the caption: "#Rooted."

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        View this post on Instagram

        #Rooted

        A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

        But her hair switch-up was short lived—less than 24 hours later, the star posted a photo of yet another pretty hair transformation. The singer gave fans a forward-facing view of her baby bump while sporting long embellished box braids.

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        View this post on Instagram

        Can’t pull the hood out me...I’m #Rooted

        A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

        And just when we thought the star was done, she graced our timelines once more with tousled coils:

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        View this post on Instagram

        ATL Bred. #Rooted

        A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

        CiCi looks so amazing in each hairstyle that it's hard for me to settle on my fave. From her glowing skin to her intoxicating confidence, it's obvious that the star can effortlessly pull off any look.

