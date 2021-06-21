Today's Top Stories
1
Celebs Are Posting Tons of Father's Day Tributes
2
Kathryn Garcia: It's Time to Step Up or Shut Up
3
What Liberation Means This Juneteenth
4
27 Early Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop
5
24 Hours with Megababe Founder Katie Sturino

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Native Deodorant Is On Sale for Amazon Prime Day

The internet is fully obsessed with this clean deodorant.

By Kayleigh Roberts
native deoderant
Courtesy of NATIVE
  • NATIVE deodorant is clean, aluminum- and cruelty-free, and has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with almost 50,000 reviews.
  • Typically, a three-pack of the clean deodorant costs $45, but right now the NATIVE three-pack is discounted to just $32.99 for Amazon Prime Day.
  • Shop all Amazon Prime Day deals here.

    Beauty lovers around the world have been flocking to Amazon all day to check out the site's epic Prime Day 2021 deals, which include some of the best prices of the year on high-end (and usually pricey) beauty products—including NATIVE deodorant, a.k.a. one of the internet's favorite clean beauty products.

    Native Deodorant
    $32.99
    SHOP IT

        In case you're not familiar with the bestselling product, NATIVE is a clean, aluminum- and cruelty-free deodorant that contains only naturally-derived ingredients, which is always a good thing to look for in beauty products. The company never tests on animals—only on humans who volunteer to try out the products. Marie Claire's photo editor swears this is the only natural deodorant that works well for her!

        Getting all of these benefits doesn't come cheap though. Usually, a three-pack of the deodorant (which comes in several scents, including coconut & vanilla, lavender & rose, cucumber & mint, and unscented) costs $45. But right now, thanks to Prime Day, you can snag that same three-pack for $32.99.

        Stock up now, and thank us later. It's a scorcher out there!

        Related Stories
        Meghan's Sunglasses Are On Sale for Prime Day
        Found: The Best Fashion Deals on Prime Day
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Best Sales to Shop Right Now
        Meghan's Sunglasses Are On Sale for Prime Day
        Alert: The Silk’n Infinity Is on Sale
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Found: The Best Fashion Deals on Prime Day
        27 Early Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop
        What to Buy From Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
        The Top Memorial Day Sales to Shop This Year
        Jen Aniston's Wolford Mask Is On Sale
        Angelina Jolie's Senreve Tote Is On Sale Today
        What to Buy From Sephora's Spring Savings Event
        Madewell's Spring Sale Is Giving Me Life