NATIVE deodorant is clean, aluminum- and cruelty-free, and has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with almost 50,000 reviews.

Typically, a three-pack of the clean deodorant costs $45, but right now the NATIVE three-pack is discounted to just $32.99 for Amazon Prime Day.

Shop all Amazon Prime Day deals here.



Beauty lovers around the world have been flocking to Amazon all day to check out the site's epic Prime Day 2021 deals, which include some of the best prices of the year on high-end (and usually pricey) beauty products—including NATIVE deodorant, a.k.a. one of the internet's favorite clean beauty products.

In case you're not familiar with the bestselling product, NATIVE is a clean, aluminum- and cruelty-free deodorant that contains only naturally-derived ingredients, which is always a good thing to look for in beauty products. The company never tests on animals—only on humans who volunteer to try out the products. Marie Claire's photo editor swears this is the only natural deodorant that works well for her!

Getting all of these benefits doesn't come cheap though. Usually, a three-pack of the deodorant (which comes in several scents, including coconut & vanilla, lavender & rose, cucumber & mint, and unscented) costs $45. But right now, thanks to Prime Day, you can snag that same three-pack for $32.99.

Stock up now, and thank us later. It's a scorcher out there!

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io