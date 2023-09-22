Ariana Grande Is Making a Case for the Return of Victory Rolls

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ariana Grande is, without a doubt, the queen of the power ponytail. While in recent years she’s let her strands down more often , everything feels right in the world when the Wicked star ’s hair is pulled back. Thus, it comes as no surprise that Grande’s newest look—showcased in an ad for R.E.M. Beauty ’s sweetener foundation—is a take on the ponytail.

In a video uploaded to TikTok on September 21, the singer rocks a curled updo with a singular roll pinned to the side of her head, a look that’s entirely reminiscent of the victory rolls of the 1940s. Victory rolls were named for the planes that would spin mid-flight as a sign of victory, but were often associated with a pin-up style.



@r.e.m.beauty our skincare-infused sweetener foundation is clinically-tested and proven to deliver instant *and* long-term hydration thanks to our signature r.e.m. hydrasmooth essence, a blend of raspberry leaf extract + hyaluronic acid spheres 🔬🌿 ♬ original sound - r.e.m. beauty

"I feel like there's a thousand different ways to do a ponytail. A million!…It brings me so much joy, honestly," she previously said. "Every time I put my hair up, it's like a surprise. It's like true love." To make this particular ponytail her own, Grande fastened a gingham-print ribbon in her hair to secure her blonde locks.

Makeup wise, Grande kept things simple, with a brown cat eye, highlighted nose, and a touch of lip gloss. It was her skin however that took center stage—and rightfully so.

In the voiceover, Grande talks about her new foundation’s hydrating benefits. The formula is packed with hyaluronic acid and features a buildable, blendable formula. Shop the new launch (and support Ari!) below.