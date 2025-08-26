Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged. On August 26, the award-winning songwriter posted a picture dump on Instagram, showcasing the moments during and right after getting proposed to by her longtime beau. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” she cheekily captioned the post, showing the garden of flowers surrounding the duo by for the romantic moment. Her massive ring aside, my eyes were peeled for the singer’s engagement manicure, and of course, she didn’t disappoint.

Swift’s nails were cut and filed into a short almond shape before being painted a sheer beige shade. The color allowed her natural nails to shine through, giving the manicure the appearance of a French tip design. No additional nail art or charms were added to the look, making it the perfect understated, yet still romantic, engagement manicure. The rest of Swift’s beauty details consisted of a bold orange lipstick (likely a nod to her upcoming project, The Life of a Showgirl), her signature cat eye, and her natural wavy texture on full display.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

Swift’s nails look almost exactly like her best friend Selena Gomez’s engagement manicure, an adorable coincidence given that the latter star also got engaged just a few months ago. These sheer, “my-nail-but-better” manicures are perfect for special occasions (as proven by two of the biggest stars in the world), but they’re also fantastic for the everyday person who just wants to make sure that their nails look neat without clashing with any of their outfits or makeup looks.

Taylor Swift's engagement manicure is elegant and timeless. (Image credit: Taylor Swift)

I am personally front and center for Swift’s wedding era, and I’m sure all 280 million Instagram followers share the sentiment. Swift’s nails are relatively easy to recreate at home, so keep reading for the products you’ll need to get the look.

