We're nearing the end of March, and I for one, couldn't be happier. Why, you might ask? This month has brought me one step closer to hot, sunny days being the norm. It's also brought along dozens of new beauty products that have found permanent spots in my morning routine.

I've tested at least 30 new beauty products throughout the month, and as such, I've been converted as a fan of so many new formulas. For starters, Merit's new lip liner now has me believing that thin-lip girls can (and should!) flaunt more color on their pouts. Meanwhile, Cyklar's just-launched Vitamin-C Body Oil changed my thoughts on the oil versus lotion debate—in this case, body oil is so much better. Then Phlur did what seemed impossible and made rose perfumes cool with the launch of its leathery floral fragrance, Rose Whip—I can't help it, but I'm obsessed.

The rest of the Marie Claire team has done their part in swatching and experimenting, too. MC's Beauty Director, Hannah Baxter, test-drove a new body wash in the middle of a Chilean desert and discovered an exfoliating face mask that left her skin even more radiant. Ariel Baker, MC's Beauty Writer, added not one but two new 2025 perfumes to her vast collection, plus a few more blushes into her makeup bag. That's not all, though—for the full breakdown on every product the MC team tested and loved in March, keep scrolling.

Best New Blush Overall Tower 28 Beauty Getset Blur + Set Matte Powder Blush $22 at Sephora "My biggest gripe with blush is that it never lasts through the day, but I don't run into that problem with this new formula in the slightest. This two-in-one blush packs on such a punch of color that I barely need to swipe on any product for a healthy-looking flush. The effect doesn't fade in the slightest and lasts until I go to take my makeup off, thanks to its self-setting formula. I've been using Samo Spritzer daily for a rosy glow, but I'll be rotating through the coral and hot pink shades come summer, too—this blush is a new holy grail for me." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger's pick for March 2025's best new blush overall. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best New Perfume Overall Phlur Rose Whip Eau de Parfum $99 at PHLUR "Never did I imagine myself reaching for a rose perfume, but Phlur did the impossible and made what I thought was a grandmotherly scent cool. This fragrance combines the sexiness of spice and leather with the softness of rose for a blend that’s a stand out in my collection. I can’t help but to feel like an It girl every time I wear it." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger's pick for March 2025's best new perfume overall. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best New Lip Liner MERIT Beauty Signature Lip Liner $24 at MERIT "Truth be told, lip liners have never been my thing—as a thin lip girl, I don't want to draw any extra attention to that area of my face, so I tend to swipe on a pink gloss and call it a day. Merit's new lip liner changed all of that for me. Its intensely creamy formula is so forgiving, even a newbie like me can't mess it up. The shade Beverly Hills is the perfect nude pink shade for my skin tone to achieve a natural look. I scribble it on a bit outside of my natural lip line, and I'm left looking like I just got a syringe of lip filler—no needles involved." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger's pick for March 2025's best new lip liner. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best New Body Oil CYKLAR Vitamin C Body Oil - Vanilla Verve $38 at CYKLAR "I'm typically a body oil hater, but I’m such a Cyklar lover, I’ll try anything from the brand. How am I not surprised that Cyklar is the only brand able to make me actually enjoy using body oil? Their formula absorbs incredibly fast and leaves my skin feeling baby-soft. The most impressive part, however, is the serious glow it gives my skin without leaving behind any stickiness or residue. In true Cyklar fashion, the scent is out of this world and lingers for hours after application, too." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Body Wash Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash $7.97 at Walmart "I tested this new body wash in the middle of the desert in Chile (!!!) and I can attest that it left my chronically dry skin feeling silky soft after the shower—no additional moisturizer required. This formula is over a decade in the making, so you know some serious research went into making it. And the value for the price? Unreal." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director

Best New Gourmand Perfume Dedcool Mochi Milk Eau de Parfum $90 at DedCool "I'm highly obsessed with Dedcool as a brand, so it only makes sense that its latest launch has become a fast favorite. Mochi milk smells exactly like it sounds: slightly lactonic and sweet yet not overpowering. It's a wonderful gateway into the gourmand space for people who may not have been fans of sweeter perfumes before, but it still satisfies that urge for sweets from people who are. Dare I say this is not one of my top two favorite scents from the brand?" — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Best New Lip Balm Tint OLEHENRIKSEN Pout Preserve Hydrating Peptide Lip Treatment $22 at Sephora "I know Olehenrikson's Pout Preserve lip treatment isn't new, however, the brand just dropped a brand new flavor, Strawberry Sorbet Glimmer, and it deserves all of the flowers it can get. Coming from someone who's tried all of the flavors in the collection, this is by far the most delicious and reminds me of the strawberry scents of my childhood. The glimmer formula is just enough for a pretty sheen without looking like a disco ball. Speaking of the formula, this is one of my favorite tinted lip balms on the market as it's intensely hydrating—one application leaves my lips feeling smooth and soft for hours." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Volumizing Spray K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Astrolift™ Reparative Volume Spray $46 at Sephora "My thin, flat hair needs all the help it can get, which is why I'll try any new volumizing product on the market. None, however, have left me with the kind of touchable, soft, and bouncy lift that K18's new formula does. Its magic lies in K18's peptides, which add volume to the roots and ends while simultaneously repairing damage. The best part? I don't get any dreaded crunchiness, stickiness, or tackiness as I would from typical volumizing mousses or hairsprays." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Exfoliating Serum Lenox & Sixteenth The Laser Serum Triple Acid Concentrate $219 at Lenox & Sixteenth "I've never experienced an acid serum quite like this before. The creamy texture is fantastic, and I don't get any of that pesky tingle on my sensitive skin. I've only been using it for a few weeks, but I can already tell my dark spots are a little softer." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director

Best New Leave-In Conditioner Ouai St. Barts Leave-In Conditioner $29 at Sephora "If there were an award for best-smelling hair product, it would go to this leave-in conditioner—no questions asked. No doubt you've heard about Ouai's cult-favorite leave-in, but the brand just released it in a scent that whisks you away to a sunny beach with a delicious, tropical blend of dragon fruit, orange blossom, and tuberose. Scent aside, its formula is just as impressive. A couple of sprays leave my hair soft and smooth, and the added heat protection is a huge bonus." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Moisturizer Sel:pH Beauty Cloud Bounce Moisturizer With Hyaluronic Acid + 3x Ceramides + Jojoba $35 at Sel:ph Beauty "Sel:pH Beauty recently launched Cloud Bounce, a moisturizer designed to deliver dewy, glowing skin, without the sticky residue. Lightweight and airy, Cloud Bounce melts effortlessly into the skin, delivering an instant burst of hydration that lasts all day. Powered by hyaluronic acid, this ultra-hydrating formula deeply nourishes while keeping skin soft, plump, and radiant. Glycerin and sodium hyaluronate draw in moisture, while a ceramide trio strengthens the skin barrier to lock in hydration and protect against dryness. Aloe vera and hydrolyzed jojoba esters provide soothing nourishment, leaving skin calm, balanced, and revitalized." — Iman Balagam, Beauty Freelancer

Best New Tubing Mascara Kulfi Badi Lash Mascara $26 at Sephora "Tubing mascaras don't tend to work well on my straight, short lashes; however, Kulfi hasn't let me down once (I love its Underlined Kajal eyeliner!), so when this launch came across my desk, I was skeptical, but also excited. Lo and behold, this mascara packs one hell of a volumizing punch. Its short, spiky brush grabs and coats every single lash in its inky black formula, and the ball tip can reach even the tiniest of lashes. One coat is all you need for mega-volume, but I'd imagine the effect with two coats would be major. — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Face Mask Le Prunier® Plumtox™ Clarifying Enzyme Mask $85 at Le Prunier "I've been a fan of Le Prunier long before Chrissy Teigen caused the viral plum oil to sell out (just saying!) so I was beyond excited to test this new exfoliating mask. I used it as soon as I got home from the airport after a ten hour flight to suck all the gunk out of my tired complexion and, oh baby, did I look radiant by the time I washed it off 20 minutes later." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director

Best New Summer Perfume LoveShackFancy Love on the Beach Eau De Parfum With Coconut & Frangipani $125 at Sephora "We may be months away from summer, but that isn't stopping me from spraying my summery perfumes. This one immediately transports me to a five-star resort where I have my toes in the sand with a piña colada in my hand. It's light and airy, yet still has a warm and cozy vibe from its creamy coconut scent. — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Perfume Discovery Set The Roster Matchmaker Mini Set $45 at The Roster "One thing about me is that I love perfumes that come with a story, and that's what The Roster is all about. The female-led perfume brand is turning real-life dating stories into clever, yet wearable fragrances. Ever had a whirlwind romance with a guy who made you question your sanity? The Gaslighter, a fragrance meant to replicate margaritas, captures just that. While that's just one of six perfumes in this discovery set, each one is long-lasting and interesting. It's been a long time since I've had this much fun discovering a new perfume brand." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Powder Compact Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks + Face Trace Sculpting Powder Duo $75 at Westman Atelier "I'll always love a cream blush, but when I want true color longevity, you can't beat a powder. So naturally, when I heard Gucci Westman was finally dropping a powder formula of her cult-favorite Baby Cheeks blush and Face Trace contour sticks, my excitement was through the roof. The compact is so chic, and the formula is incredible—so buildable with a natural-looking flush and shadow. I need to collect them all." — Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director

Best New Lipstick Laura Mercier Caviar Hydra-Creme Lipstick $45 at Revolve "The mark of any good lipstick is how often you have to repurchase it, and I have to admit that I'll already be making a Sephora trip for this formula It's the most perfect pink shade that I've ever come across, and as such, I've been wearing it out so much that I seem to have misplaced it in the process. Still, I refuse to be without it, so I will be restocking immediately." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Best New Shampoo The Root Project Clean Canvas Detoxifying Hair Cleanser $35 at The Root Project "I just got my hair dyed a few weeks ago, so I'm incredibly picky when it comes to new shampoo and conditioner. The Root Project, a new hair brand that specializes in scalp health and root care, passes my strict standards. Its formulas are clean, safe for all hair types, and don't make my fresh color bleed. I'm most impressed by its shampoo, which uses Japanese peppermint to cleanse and stimulate your scalp. This shampoo was like a breath mint for my hair, and I mean that in the best way possible. My scalp was left feeling invigorated and squeaky clean while my hair was immediately refreshed and silky soft." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Liquid Blush SACHEU Beauty Cheek Stay-N All-Day Liquid Blush $18 at Sacheu "Sacheu's liquid blushes have been in heavy rotation this month, and it's not hard to see why. Not only is the shade range fantastic, but the formula mimics their viral peel-off lip liners. Everything from the packaging to the staying power is a 10/10." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Best New Unisex Perfume Hermès Terre D'hermès Eau De Parfum Intense $130 at Nordstrom "I say this a lot, but it bears repeating: I don't see fragrance through the lens of gender. That being said, Hermès's latest launch captivated me at first sniff, and it's not hard to see why. Bergamot, wood, and coffee are some of the notes in this scent, and I have been loving spraying it on its own, as well as layering it with some of my more everyday scents." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

Best New Hydrating Serum BeautyBio Hydrating Ceramide Booster $42 at Ulta Beauty "I started using tretinoin a few weeks ago and it is definitely showing in the form of peeling and flakiness. My skin needs all of the extra hydration it can get at the moment, so I've added this hydrating serum into my routine, and it's been a lifesaver. It's packed with ceramides to help maintain and repair the skin's barrier, resulting in plumper-looking skin. It works like a click pen, so you can control exactly how much product you're using. Most days, I'll add two pumps to my favorite moisturizer, but when my skin is in dire need of a hydration boost, I'll apply it directly to my skin, and it works like magic at soothing dry patches." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Best New Blush Shade Fenty Beauty Fenty Cheeks Suede Powder Blush $28 at Fenty Beauty "Fenty recently came out with some new shades of their powder blush, and I have been loving the shade Brickkkk. It's a stunning reddish brown that has a soft sheen—perfect to create a blonzer-type finish for deeper skin." — Ariel Baker, Beauty Writer

How We Tested

Our team of editors receives hundreds of new beauty launches every month, which we personally test and evaluate based on wear, effectiveness, and formula. We only chose products to include on this list that we would personally recommend.