Selena Gomez is letting us into her bridal bubble in the sweetest way. On Oct. 2nd, the actress revealed the launch of her Rare Beauty Wedding Kit, the exact lip and cheek products that she used during her recent wedding celebrations. “This wedding kit was my way of sharing a little piece of such an important, special, and beautiful day with y'all!” Gomez wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for being a part of our community at @rarebeauty 💕 love you guys!!”

The announcement was accompanied by a photo dump of what appears to be Gomez on the morning of the big day, post-glam. Her hair was styled into a gorgeous Old-Hollywood-inspired tucked bob with a deep side part, perfect to show off her stunning diamond earrings. Her “angel” manicure, done by her long-time manicurist Tom Bachik, featured coffin-shaped tips that were painted in a beautiful milky chrome shade.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on

On to the kit itself. The collection, adorably named Something Rosy, features three products, as well as a makeup bag. It’s inspired by the Victorian-era wedding rhyme something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue that was believed to bring prosperity to the married couple, and has since become a fun tradition for brides to incorporate meaningful little trinkets into their big day.

In it’s you’ll find the Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil in Happy, Gomez’s something old. Next is the Kind Words matte lip liner in Committed, her something new. The last color cosmetic product is the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Smitten, which is an homage to the blush worn by Selena’s mom on her own wedding day, i.e., the something borrowed portion of the equation. All of them will come in a puffy makeup bag, which is lined in blue to keep everything organized and in one place. As you’ve likely guessed by now, this is her something blue.

​The limited-edition Something Rosy kit retails for $67 and 100 percent of profits will be donated to the Rare Impact Fund. This is the brand’s social impact initiative that aims to support the mental health of its community and society at large. Gomez hasn’t released an exact cut-off date for this set just yet, but if I were you, I wouldn’t wait. Shop the full collection, plus some of my other Rare Beauty favorites, below.