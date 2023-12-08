Beyoncé's Platinum Blonde Hair Just Got So Much Better

After what felt like forever without some good Beyoncé content, we are being absolutely spoiled. First, the superstar made the choice to go bleach blonde, premiering long platinum strands at her RENAISSANCE movie premiere in November. Now, she's changing things up even further with a face-framing cut.

On Thursday, December 7, the 42-year-old shared a series of photos on Instagram showing off the new chop. Significantly shorter than her hair has been (in our first sighting of bleach blonde Beyoncé, her locks reached well past her waist), the big draw of the new cut is its heavy face framing layers. The shortest layer extends just past the Grammy winner's cheekbone, with the longest falling well past her shoulders. Styled sleek and straight, each and every expert snip was visible in the photos—this cut looks fresh.

"You better layer that hair cousin," commented wig artist Alonzo Arnold on the "ALIEN SUPERSTAR" singer's Instagram post. "And a little dark roots to shut them up," added cosmetologist Janel Sealy, referencing the star's perfectly blended, minimalist shadow root.

Although her hair has been the center of attention the past few days (how could it not be?), the Dreamgirls star's makeup deserves its moment in the spotlight, too. Her face beat features airbrushed skin, a peachy brown lip, and a touch of glitter in the eyeshadow.

Bookmark this page, because this hair and makeup is perfect for every and any holiday party this month.