My Spring Beauty Routine Is Better Than Ever Thanks to March's Best New Products

A new season calls for new favorites.

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product collage of Summer Fridays Sunlit Vanilla perfume, OUAI Bond Repair Balm, U Beauty The Barrier Bioactive Mist, Grown Alchemist Resurfacing Targeted Body Cleanser, Ilia Skin Blur Serum Concealer, and OleHenriksen Peach Glaze 2% Niacinamide Cleanser on white background with green, pink, and red polka dots
(Image credit: Courtesy)
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I don't know about you, but I couldn't be happier that winter is finally on its way out. With dreadfully dry skin from the last few months, I've been slathering on rich moisturizers and body lotions like it's my job (although it kind of is). But now that warm weather and a slate of spring-ready new beauty products are here, my beauty routine is seeing better, happier days.

Most notably, March's beauty launches have solidified my lineup of spring fragrances. There's Summer Fridays' first perfume, Sunlit Vanilla, an airy gourmand for when I'm feeling something sweet and warm. I also picked up Glossier You Soie, a beachy solar fragrance that's essentially happiness in a bottle, along with plenty of fruity new favorites from Ellis Brooklyn, Henry Rose, and D.S. & Durga. And if that wasn't enough to get me ready for the season, body care launches like an exfoliating body wash from Grown Alchemist and an Amika body butter (the first for the hair brand!) certainly did the trick.

I'm ready for everything spring has in store, and after testing dozens of new beauty launches this month, so is my beauty routine—the rest of the MC beauty team can say the same, too. Ahead, dive into all of the new products that found permanent spots in our routines.

hand holding up summer fridays perfume bottle against grey wall

Brooke Knappenberger tests Summer Fridays Sunlit Vanilla perfume.

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Brooke Knappenberger tests charlotte tilbury Pillow Talk Long Lasting Blush Balm Sheer Lip Tint with before and after text and black border

Brooke Knappenberger before and after testing the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Long Lasting Blush Balm Sheer Lip Tint.

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

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Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.