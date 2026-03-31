My Spring Beauty Routine Is Better Than Ever Thanks to March's Best New Products
A new season calls for new favorites.
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I don't know about you, but I couldn't be happier that winter is finally on its way out. With dreadfully dry skin from the last few months, I've been slathering on rich moisturizers and body lotions like it's my job (although it kind of is). But now that warm weather and a slate of spring-ready new beauty products are here, my beauty routine is seeing better, happier days.
Most notably, March's beauty launches have solidified my lineup of spring fragrances. There's Summer Fridays' first perfume, Sunlit Vanilla, an airy gourmand for when I'm feeling something sweet and warm. I also picked up Glossier You Soie, a beachy solar fragrance that's essentially happiness in a bottle, along with plenty of fruity new favorites from Ellis Brooklyn, Henry Rose, and D.S. & Durga. And if that wasn't enough to get me ready for the season, body care launches like an exfoliating body wash from Grown Alchemist and an Amika body butter (the first for the hair brand!) certainly did the trick.
I'm ready for everything spring has in store, and after testing dozens of new beauty launches this month, so is my beauty routine—the rest of the MC beauty team can say the same, too. Ahead, dive into all of the new products that found permanent spots in our routines.
"Given that I have a giveaway pile of brow products I don’t like, my hopes weren’t the highest. But Anastasia Beverly Hills’s Archibrow Pencil honestly gets 10s across the board from me. The pigment lasted all day long, which is a tough feat, and brows looked natural—not drawn on. I have some pretty decent gaps in my brows, but with this pencil, you would never know. The short of the long: I’m canceling my microblading appointment." — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor
"After wearing this fragrance for the last few weeks, I can confidently say that the social media hype is justified. Sunlit Vanilla is a dream gourmand scent: It's sweet, but not headache-inducing, easy to layer, long-lasting, and multi-seasonal. Anyone with a sweet tooth will fall in love with Sunlit Vanilla, and even if your tastes skew toward more complicated blends, you'll love this fragrance for its layering possibilities, as I sure do." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Leave it to Charlotte Tilbury to create my new favorite tinted lip balm, and in the loveliest packaging, too. I virtually have no color in my lips, so this buttery formula gives me just a touch of pinkish hue to wake up my entire face. The shade Blushed Rose, a medium pink nude, is the perfect fit for my light skin tone, and, like the rest of the shades, it adjusts to my pH levels for my own custom lip shade." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Korean sunscreens really are the GOAT of the category. You have to jump through hoops to get the formulas actually made in Korea, but this Innisfree launch is the next best thing. It's a dream for virtually any skin type as its moisturizing, non-comedogenic formula leaves no white cast or any pilling. Truth be told, it's more similar to a moisturizer than any sunscreen I've recently tried, and for that, I love it." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I'm part of the Thin, Fine Hair club, which, unfortunately for me, means my hair gets greasy within 24 hours of washing. A double wash with this drugstore shampoo, however, led me to skip an entire wash day! Its gentle formula removes excess oil, but doesn't leave my scalp or ends feeling stripped or squeaky clean. I'll be telling everyone I know about this shampoo and the accompanying conditioner, ASAP." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Ripe continues Henry Rose's hot streak of truly incredible launches. Just in time for warmer weather, this delicate blend of lychee rose and watermelon sorbet is simply delicious. If watermelon sounds too juvenile, don't worry—the fruity note provides a juicy burst of radiance in the opening, and simmers down into soft and sweet florals. Henry Rose, you've done it again." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Bond builders are having a major moment right now, so I’ve been trying a different formula every week, and let me just say—Ouai's is the best. You really only need one pump; it looks like basically no product at all, but trust me, this little, pea-sized amount goes a very long way. Work it in from midshaft to ends after shampooing, let it soak for three minutes, and by the time you add water, your hair will feel incredibly silky and smooth. My split ends are so much less noticeable; one use, honestly, made them look like I got a fresh haircut." — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor
"Amika has been a fixture in my haircare routine for years, and now the brand is coming for my body care—but I'm not mad about it. Out of its newly-released body collection, which also includes body oil and shower gel, the body butter is hands down my favorite. Its thick, creamy feel moisturizes dry skin instantly, but doesn't leave behind any greasiness. Gentle AHAs buffs away texture, so skin feels silky smooth, too." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"My obsession with K-beauty only continues to grow—my latest favorite is this hyaluronic acid serum. After my first use, my jaw actually dropped from how hydrated and glassy my skin looked. It's not too thick or too thin, plus it absorbs quickly and layers well under makeup, so I never go without it in my morning routine." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Summer may still be a ways away, but at least I can pretend I'm in a tropical paradise whenever I spray this new scent. Inspired by St. Barths, this fruity blend is light and airy, with a bright, fresh burst of coconut and lime. Its freshness makes it an easy reach for scorching days, but it still has a subtle creaminess from the banana note that sweet fragrance fans will enjoy. Rest assured that Ellis Brooklyn and its tropical blends do not miss." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"It wasn’t until I was about a week and a half in that I actually began to notice a difference from The Peptide Serum. The lines on my forehead returned to their formerly plumped-up state, and my overall complexion had a bounce to it that I haven’t seen in months. The best part? I got those results without redness or irritation." — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor
"I've been looking forward to washing my face every night since adding this cleanser to my routine. It turns the chore into a luxurious experience with a rich, creamy foam that lathers easily. Some foam cleansers tend to dry out and strip my skin, but this one does the opposite—my skin feels softer and refreshed after using it, plus there's not a speck of makeup left after I rinse." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"My skin has been loving this formula. So much so that I’ve stopped using my calming serum, hyaluronic serum, and vitamin C. I’m super sensitive, so I often experience stinging, burning, or a perioral dermatitis breakout when testing a new product, but incorporating Xtreme Glow into my routine has been flawless. My skin feels balanced and hydrated, and it’s impossible to deny my glow." — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor
"If you're on PerfumeTok, you likely heard about Commodity's collaboration with influencer Perfumerism. I desperately tried to get my hands on a bottle, but it sold out near instantly. Now, Commodity has launched the fragrance in its permanent collection, and I couldn't be happier. This floral blend isn't lactonic like you might think from the name—instead, it's a warm, creamy delight of fig milk, coconut cream, vanilla orchid, and macadamia milk. If you're into gourmands, you can consider this your new spring favorite." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I prefer my moisturizers to have more of a no-frills formula that does its job quickly and effectively. This is that moisturizer for me. Its lightweight, airy texture feels just right on my combination skin, working to lock in moisture without any heaviness or greasiness. Niacinamide is a major bonus, too, as it helps to minimize pores. This formula makes applying makeup a dream, so I'm always reaching for it in the morning." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I was genuinely impressed by the hold Oribe’s Supershine Smoothing Wax Stick has. My hairstyle stayed locked in pretty much all day (I did have to touch it up around 6 pm), and it remained hyper-shiny. But the biggest standout for me was removal. I often find myself tugging through the wax with a brush in the shower, but this washed right out and left my hair feeling shockingly silky. With a product this good, I might just have to incorporate slick-back buns into my weekly hairstyling rotation." — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor
"This leave-in conditioner received a glowing review from MC beauty director, Hannah Baxter, so naturally, I'm intrigued. What makes it a standout is that 98 percent of its ingredients are natural, and they work to nourish, smooth frizz, and enhance shine. Hair is also totally protected from heat and UV damage—there's not much else you could ask for in a leave-in conditioner, to tell you the truth." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I refuse to go without a vitamin C serum in my routine, but finding one that's effective and doesn't irritate my sensitive skin is not a simple task. However, this launch does the job. It uses three types of vitamin C, plus ferulic acid, to brighten skin tone, dark spots, and sun damage and protect against environmental stressors. It's a rich-feeling serum that leaves my skin feeling plump, but never irritated." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"At the beginning of the month, my skin had had enough of the dry, colder weather and would start to feel particularly dry near the end of the day. Thankfully, a few spritzes of this facial mist were all it took to revive my glow. It provides instant hydration and barrier support, all while leaving a pretty dewy finish. It was a godsend during the colder temperatures, and now that my skin has calmed down, I like to spray this mist before bed for a final dose of moisture." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I'm a lazy girl at heart, but I've been actively trying to step up my body care routine. This body wash makes it easy to do so. With glycolic, lactic, and salicylic acid, it goes a step further than cleansing by smoothing bumps (including keratosis pilaris!), clearing pores, and boosting radiance. Its herbal scent instantly transports me to a five-star spa, too. If you want more out of your body wash, this is the pick to go with." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I don't necessarily have dry skin, so I didn't think a hyaluronic acid serum would do much for me, but boy, was I wrong. Powered by Skinscience's proprietary hyaluronic acid, this creamy serum almost acts as a lightweight moisturizer. Slowly but surely, I've been noticing a plumper effect around my eyes and cheekbones, so you can bet this serum is staying in my routine for the foreseeable future." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"Simply put, this launch is everything you could want in a concealer, especially if you're a fan of matte makeup. It provides a natural-looking medium coverage and a blurred finish, but most impressively, it stays put crease-free for the entire day, no setting powder required. What's more, skincare ingredients like caffeine and peptides work overtime to depuff and smooth fine lines." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"If you're put off by the fruity fragrance in this cleanser, don't be—it smells downright delicious, but it's not too strong or irritating. This is a particularly great cleanser for us combo-skin girls, as two percent niacinamide helps to tighten pores and brighten skin. The fact that it takes off all of my makeup in one go makes it a winner in my eyes." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I didn't think D.S. & Durga could improve on Debaser, a.k.a my most favorite fig fragrance in existence. But lo and behold, its spring-ready flanker, Debaser in Bloom, may be better than the original. It's certainly creamier with a heavy touch of white florals and a touch of tartness from white currant. This blend is nowhere near your average fruity floral juice, so I can't help but feel like the coolest girl in the room whenever I wear it (which has been often recently). — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I'm not a girl who can get by with natural deodorant—in full disclosure, I get sweaty. But I feel safe from pit stains and B.O. with Dove's new deodorants. The brand's latest innovation protects against sweat triggered by heat, stress, and hormones for days on end, so even if you forget to apply a day, you're covered. I especially love the Original fragrance for a 'fresh laundry' scent—it's not too strong to compete with my perfumes, but it still completely blocks odor." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"This serum proves that if you're sleeping on drugstore skincare, you're missing out on some bit hits. For just $20, this serum starts your day off right by protecting against free radicals, hydrating, and minimizing pores with its blend of antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide. It's especially great for those with sensitive skin thanks to its hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and non-comedogenic formula." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"You know those moments on vacation when you've just returned to your hotel after a long beach day. You're getting ready for the nighttime adventures with still-warm skin, beachy hair, and a glowy tan. The vibes are high. You Soie perfectly encapsulates those in-between moments on vacation when the night feels full of potential and excitement. One spray and I feel instantly sexier and at ease, so you can bet it'll be a year-round staple in my fragrance collection." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"You already know how important sunscreen is in your daily routine, so why not make it a luxurious step? This Dior launch does just that with a liquid-y, hydrating texture that blends in like a dream. It uses chemical UV filters, so you can expect a comfortable, lightweight feel with a truly invisible finish." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
"I've been self-conscious of my tech neck lines for a while now, so I've been on the hunt for something that will help. Enter: this new firming serum. It mimics the effects of retinol with peptides and bakuchiol, while bioactive exosomes help to soothe. I've been applying it diligently to my neck morning and night for about three weeks now, and I swear it's making a difference in the fine lines on my neck." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.