I don't know about you, but I couldn't be happier that winter is finally on its way out. With dreadfully dry skin from the last few months, I've been slathering on rich moisturizers and body lotions like it's my job (although it kind of is). But now that warm weather and a slate of spring-ready new beauty products are here, my beauty routine is seeing better, happier days.

Most notably, March's beauty launches have solidified my lineup of spring fragrances. There's Summer Fridays' first perfume, Sunlit Vanilla, an airy gourmand for when I'm feeling something sweet and warm. I also picked up Glossier You Soie, a beachy solar fragrance that's essentially happiness in a bottle, along with plenty of fruity new favorites from Ellis Brooklyn, Henry Rose, and D.S. & Durga. And if that wasn't enough to get me ready for the season, body care launches like an exfoliating body wash from Grown Alchemist and an Amika body butter (the first for the hair brand!) certainly did the trick.

I'm ready for everything spring has in store, and after testing dozens of new beauty launches this month, so is my beauty routine—the rest of the MC beauty team can say the same, too. Ahead, dive into all of the new products that found permanent spots in our routines.

Best New Eyebrow Pencil Anastasia Beverly Hills Archibrow Microblade Hair-Like Eyebrow Detailing Pencil $30 at Sephora "Given that I have a giveaway pile of brow products I don’t like, my hopes weren’t the highest. But Anastasia Beverly Hills’s Archibrow Pencil honestly gets 10s across the board from me. The pigment lasted all day long, which is a tough feat, and brows looked natural—not drawn on. I have some pretty decent gaps in my brows, but with this pencil, you would never know. The short of the long: I’m canceling my microblading appointment." — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor

Best New Vanilla Perfume Summer Fridays Sunlit Vanilla Eau De Parfum $82 at Summer Fridays "After wearing this fragrance for the last few weeks, I can confidently say that the social media hype is justified. Sunlit Vanilla is a dream gourmand scent: It's sweet, but not headache-inducing, easy to layer, long-lasting, and multi-seasonal. Anyone with a sweet tooth will fall in love with Sunlit Vanilla, and even if your tastes skew toward more complicated blends, you'll love this fragrance for its layering possibilities, as I sure do." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger tests Summer Fridays Sunlit Vanilla perfume. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best New Tinted Lip Balm Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Long Lasting Blush Balm Sheer Lip Tint $32 at Sephora "Leave it to Charlotte Tilbury to create my new favorite tinted lip balm, and in the loveliest packaging, too. I virtually have no color in my lips, so this buttery formula gives me just a touch of pinkish hue to wake up my entire face. The shade Blushed Rose, a medium pink nude, is the perfect fit for my light skin tone, and, like the rest of the shades, it adjusts to my pH levels for my own custom lip shade." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger before and after testing the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Long Lasting Blush Balm Sheer Lip Tint. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

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