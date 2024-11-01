Sephora's Savings Event Sale Has the Best Winter Beauty Finds
Your skin and hair will thank you for these 24 ultra-hydrating, editor-approved picks.
Forgive me for the obvious 'Game of Thrones' reference, but winter is coming—and it's time to prep your beauty routine. Cold temperatures take a toll on our skin and hair (not to mention your mood), so it's time to start using the most hydrating products possible. Think: rich moisturizers, hair oils, leave-in conditioners, soothing face masks, and creamy makeup formulas to combat dry spots. But don't worry: Sephora's Savings Event is here just in time to address your winter beauty needs.
Sephora's Savings Event kicks off on November 1, but different membership tiers start saving on different days. Rouge members can start shopping with a 20 percent discount on the first day. Then, on November 5, the sale opens to VIB and Insider members, who will earn 15 and 10 percent discounts, respectively. Everyone gets free shipping and 30 percent off Sephora's in-house brand, Sephora Collection, as a sweet bonus. Use the code SAVINGS at checkout to earn your discount. Just grab do it before November 11, when the sale ends for everyone.
To help fill your cart, I've made a handy little shopping list with my all-time favorite winter beauty picks. From the hair mask I use weekly to the tinted lip balm I can't get enough of, these are the tried-and-true products I'll be using all season long. (Remember that the prices below reflect the full price before the discount is applied.)
Best Winter Skin Picks
There's a reason nearly every influencer you know uses this hydrating face mask on long-haul flights. Its thick, creamy formula nourishes and calms the skin. It's fragrance-free, so it's excellent for sensitive skin. (Pro tip: it works just as well as a nighttime moisturizer for dry skin.)
Everyone can benefit from an added dose of moisture here and there, and this cult-favorite K-Beauty milky toner makes it easy. I love using it on especially cold, dry days or when my skin feels irritated—this clears it right up.
I wish I could have a lifetime supply of this moisturizer. After a week of using it, my skin felt noticeably firmer, smoother, and plumper. It's also the perfect texture for my oily skin in the winter.
Sometimes, you need a moisturizer that does the job without any added frills. The Ordinary is known for its straight-to-the-point formulas and accessible price points, so it's easy to love this non-greasy, fast-absorbing formula.
Don't skip on sunscreen in the winter. This moisturizer is a two-in-one, delivering lightweight hydration and sun protection without any added greasiness.
If you don't have time or money to visit the spa for a monthly facial, these sheet masks are the next best thing. You can throw one on and watch an episode of Friends (or any other 20-minute show, for that matter) and take it off to reveal brighter, tighter, and healthier-looking skin.
Dry under-eyes are no joke, especially in the winter. Give the delicate and sensitive area the extra attention it deserves with a moisturizing eye cream like this top-rated option. Its formula has all the moisturizing ingredients you need, like peptides, ceramides, and squalane, so you won't have to worry about dry, flaky under-eyes.
Tatcha's products are some of my favorites for when my skin needs a little extra TLC. They're pricey but so worth it. Hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and Japanese indigo extract are specially made with a richer formula to soothe irritated, red, and dry skin.
Best Winter Haircare Picks
I've said it once, and I'll say it again: I can't live without this hair oil. It works double duty as a styling oil by smoothing any frizz for all-day sleek strands, but the real magic is in its healing powers. Its formula is full of proteins that refill keratin and repair damaged hair with every use.
A hair gloss is a quick and easy way to make your hair look like a million bucks and IGK's is one of Marie Claire's tried-and-true favorites. We found it's the best gloss for fine hair as its lightweight formula won't weigh strands down. Our tester said, "After using the gloss once a week, my strands appeared considerably shinier. Not only was my hair practically glistening, but it was super soft."
I'm a big fan of Moroccanoil's hair oil, but their leave-in conditioner is just as good at softening hair. It uses the brand's signature blend of argan oil and amino acids to nourish hair from the inside out. It even prevents breakage, which is a major bonus in my book.
This spray is my ultimate travel beauty hack. It acts as a detangler and leave-in conditioner for extra silky hair. Not only that, but it's also a heat protectant and a hair oil, which saves me from packing two other products in my suitcase.
This is one of my hair's holy grails. Since I've added it to my haircare routine, I've noticed a considerable difference in the amount of fallout and breakage. It's also added a nice amount of growth around my hairline and moisturizes my scalp. I like to apply it to my scalp, leave it on overnight, and wash my hair in the morning for maximum effect.
This hair serum is a do-it-all product that detangles, hydrates, adds shine, smooths, and strengthens hair, all while you sleep.
Do your hair a favor, swap out your conditioner with this mask once a week, and see what a difference it makes. It's packed with hydrating jojoba seed oil, fatty acids, and antioxidants to provide a huge boost of moisture.
This styling cream went viral on TikTok, and it's not hard to see why. Besides the yummy smell, it leaves hair feeling as soft as can be and smooths frizz. It's great for creating sleek blowouts but even better for slicked-backed updos.
Best Winter Makeup Picks
Dark eye makeup is a staple of winter makeup, but if you're not one for multi-step routines, this creamy eyeshadow stick makes a smokey eye easy. Pick your preferred shade, swipe it across your lids, use your finger to blend out, and you're good to go.
Blush is everyone's favorite step in their routines, and Rare's blushes are part of the reason why. In this kit, you get two liquid blushes—a pretty everyday mauve and a deep oxblood—and one highlighter to tie your dewy glow together.
Edgy, smudged eyeliner was all over the runways at the Spring 2025 New York Fashion Week shows, but you don't have to wait until next season to get into the trend. This top-rated pick, our favorite eyeliner for the waterline, has an ultra-creamy formula that glides across the lid.
Grab this under-eye concealer if you have perpetually dry under-eyes or dark circles. You'll love its creamy, hydrating formula and soft-focus finish. It has buildable, medium coverage and a radiant, skin-like finish, ideal for dry skin.
I love this Sephora set because it allows you to try so many different mascara formulas simultaneously. Don't know if tubing mascara is right for you? Take the Tarte one for a spin. Want to grow healthier lashes? Start wearing Grande Lash GrandeMASCARA. The best part is the voucher, which you can use to get a full-size mascara.
One of fall 2024's biggest makeup trends is bold red lipstick. This one is an editor favorite for its long wear and hydrating feel.
I never believed that setting sprays did anything until I came across this one. I used just three sprays on my face, and after a day of running across the city for multiple meetings, my makeup still looked just as fresh as it did in the morning. It leaves a beautiful skin-like finish, and I love that the formula includes hyaluronic acid and vitamin C for a boost of hydration and free-radical defense.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Ariana Grande Is a Bonafide Sandy Liang Girlie
The look was ripped straight from the Spring/Summer 2025 runway.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Barack Obama Reacts to Daughter Malia Dropping Her Last Name Professionally
He's a proud dad.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kylie Jenner Goes Fully Nude to Recreate Demi Moore's 'Striptease' Movie Poster
Moore's daughter Tallulah approved.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
12 Items From Sephora's Oh Hair Yeah Sale I'm Investing in Right Now
Just in time for summer.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Dr. Idriss Skincare Is Finally on Sephora Shelves
Now, the range is finally on Sephora shelves.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
The Best Sephora Cyber Monday Deals and Sales for 2022
Sephora's Cyber Week sale is one of the biggest beauty events of the year.
By Julia Marzovilla Last updated
-
6 of the Best CBD Skincare Products You Can Buy at Sephora
And the other ingredients you should look for on the label.
By Meirav Devash Published
-
8 Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Luxe Sephora Hauls
Beauty bloggers share the luxe beauty products they are buying at Sephora this fall.
By Leah Melby Clinton Published