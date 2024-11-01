Forgive me for the obvious 'Game of Thrones' reference, but winter is coming—and it's time to prep your beauty routine. Cold temperatures take a toll on our skin and hair (not to mention your mood), so it's time to start using the most hydrating products possible. Think: rich moisturizers, hair oils, leave-in conditioners, soothing face masks, and creamy makeup formulas to combat dry spots. But don't worry: Sephora's Savings Event is here just in time to address your winter beauty needs.

Sephora's Savings Event kicks off on November 1, but different membership tiers start saving on different days. Rouge members can start shopping with a 20 percent discount on the first day. Then, on November 5, the sale opens to VIB and Insider members, who will earn 15 and 10 percent discounts, respectively. Everyone gets free shipping and 30 percent off Sephora's in-house brand, Sephora Collection, as a sweet bonus. Use the code SAVINGS at checkout to earn your discount. Just grab do it before November 11, when the sale ends for everyone.

To help fill your cart, I've made a handy little shopping list with my all-time favorite winter beauty picks. From the hair mask I use weekly to the tinted lip balm I can't get enough of, these are the tried-and-true products I'll be using all season long. (Remember that the prices below reflect the full price before the discount is applied.)

Best Winter Skin Picks

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask + Moisturizer $49 at Sephora There's a reason nearly every influencer you know uses this hydrating face mask on long-haul flights. Its thick, creamy formula nourishes and calms the skin. It's fragrance-free, so it's excellent for sensitive skin. (Pro tip: it works just as well as a nighttime moisturizer for dry skin.)

Laneige Cream Skin Refillable Toner & Moisturizer $36 at Sephora Everyone can benefit from an added dose of moisture here and there, and this cult-favorite K-Beauty milky toner makes it easy. I love using it on especially cold, dry days or when my skin feels irritated—this clears it right up.

Olehenriksen Strength Trainer Skin Barrier Moisturizer $52 at Sephora I wish I could have a lifetime supply of this moisturizer. After a week of using it, my skin felt noticeably firmer, smoother, and plumper. It's also the perfect texture for my oily skin in the winter.

The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + Ha $14 at Sephora Sometimes, you need a moisturizer that does the job without any added frills. The Ordinary is known for its straight-to-the-point formulas and accessible price points, so it's easy to love this non-greasy, fast-absorbing formula.

Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Facial Cream With Spf 30 Sunscreen $39 at Sephora Don't skip on sunscreen in the winter. This moisturizer is a two-in-one, delivering lightweight hydration and sun protection without any added greasiness.

SK-II Pitera™ Facial Treatment Mask Twin Pack $30 at Sephora If you don't have time or money to visit the spa for a monthly facial, these sheet masks are the next best thing. You can throw one on and watch an episode of Friends (or any other 20-minute show, for that matter) and take it off to reveal brighter, tighter, and healthier-looking skin.

Belif Moisturizing Eye Bomb With Peptide and Ceramide $48 at Sephora Dry under-eyes are no joke, especially in the winter. Give the delicate and sensitive area the extra attention it deserves with a moisturizing eye cream like this top-rated option. Its formula has all the moisturizing ingredients you need, like peptides, ceramides, and squalane, so you won't have to worry about dry, flaky under-eyes.

Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair Serum in Cream Treatment Visit Site $92 at Sephora Tatcha's products are some of my favorites for when my skin needs a little extra TLC. They're pricey but so worth it. Hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and Japanese indigo extract are specially made with a richer formula to soothe irritated, red, and dry skin.

Best Winter Haircare Picks

Virtue Hydrating Healing Hair Oil $45 at Sephora I've said it once, and I'll say it again: I can't live without this hair oil. It works double duty as a styling oil by smoothing any frizz for all-day sleek strands, but the real magic is in its healing powers. Its formula is full of proteins that refill keratin and repair damaged hair with every use.

IGK Expensive Hi-Shine Gloss Treatment $32 at Sephora $32 at Sephora A hair gloss is a quick and easy way to make your hair look like a million bucks and IGK's is one of Marie Claire's tried-and-true favorites. We found it's the best gloss for fine hair as its lightweight formula won't weigh strands down. Our tester said, "After using the gloss once a week, my strands appeared considerably shinier. Not only was my hair practically glistening, but it was super soft."

Moroccanoil All in One Leave-In Conditioner $32 at Sephora $14.99 at Walmart $15 at Amazon I'm a big fan of Moroccanoil's hair oil, but their leave-in conditioner is just as good at softening hair. It uses the brand's signature blend of argan oil and amino acids to nourish hair from the inside out. It even prevents breakage, which is a major bonus in my book.

Bumble and bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat Protectant Leave in Conditioner Primer $34 at Sephora This spray is my ultimate travel beauty hack. It acts as a detangler and leave-in conditioner for extra silky hair. Not only that, but it's also a heat protectant and a hair oil, which saves me from packing two other products in my suitcase.

Fable & Mane Holiroots™ Pre-Wash Treatment Oil for Thinning Hair $38 at Sephora This is one of my hair's holy grails. Since I've added it to my haircare routine, I've noticed a considerable difference in the amount of fallout and breakage. It's also added a nice amount of growth around my hairline and moisturizes my scalp. I like to apply it to my scalp, leave it on overnight, and wash my hair in the morning for maximum effect.

Kérastase Nutritive 8h Magic Night Serum Hydrating Treatment for Dry Hair $60 at Sephora This hair serum is a do-it-all product that detangles, hydrates, adds shine, smooths, and strengthens hair, all while you sleep.

Amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask $34 at Sephora Do your hair a favor, swap out your conditioner with this mask once a week, and see what a difference it makes. It's packed with hydrating jojoba seed oil, fatty acids, and antioxidants to provide a huge boost of moisture.

dae Cactus Fruit 3-In-1 Styling Cream $30 at Sephora This styling cream went viral on TikTok, and it's not hard to see why. Besides the yummy smell, it leaves hair feeling as soft as can be and smooths frizz. It's great for creating sleek blowouts but even better for slicked-backed updos.

Best Winter Makeup Picks

Summer Fridays The Mini Neutrals Lip Butter Balm Set $25 at Sephora It seems like everyone is obsessed with this tinted lip balm—and for good reason. It leaves your lips moisturized all day long, has the best flavors, and a buttery smooth formula. I'm sold.

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Cream Eyeshadow $33 at Sephora Dark eye makeup is a staple of winter makeup, but if you're not one for multi-step routines, this creamy eyeshadow stick makes a smokey eye easy. Pick your preferred shade, swipe it across your lids, use your finger to blend out, and you're good to go.

Rare Beauty Mini Blush and Luminize Trio $35 at Sephora Blush is everyone's favorite step in their routines, and Rare's blushes are part of the reason why. In this kit, you get two liquid blushes—a pretty everyday mauve and a deep oxblood—and one highlighter to tie your dewy glow together.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Face and Under-Eye Concealer $42 at Sephora Grab this under-eye concealer if you have perpetually dry under-eyes or dark circles. You'll love its creamy, hydrating formula and soft-focus finish. It has buildable, medium coverage and a radiant, skin-like finish, ideal for dry skin.

Sephora Favorites Holiday Lashstash to Go Mini Mascara Set With Redeemable Voucher $28 at Sephora I love this Sephora set because it allows you to try so many different mascara formulas simultaneously. Don't know if tubing mascara is right for you? Take the Tarte one for a spin. Want to grow healthier lashes? Start wearing Grande Lash GrandeMASCARA. The best part is the voucher, which you can use to get a full-size mascara.

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Caring Satin Lipstick With Ceramides $48 at Sephora One of fall 2024's biggest makeup trends is bold red lipstick. This one is an editor favorite for its long wear and hydrating feel.

Makeup by Mario Surrealskin™ 16hr Soft Setting Spray $34 at Sephora I never believed that setting sprays did anything until I came across this one. I used just three sprays on my face, and after a day of running across the city for multiple meetings, my makeup still looked just as fresh as it did in the morning. It leaves a beautiful skin-like finish, and I love that the formula includes hyaluronic acid and vitamin C for a boost of hydration and free-radical defense.