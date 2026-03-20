At this point, Anya Taylor-Joy might be the only celebrity who hasn't given in to the siren call of the biggest short hair trends in recent months. With every appearance, she proves that she's fully committed to keeping her wavy, mermaid-length hair, and I absolutely love that for her.

Taylor-Joy is currently on a press tour to promote her upcoming animated project, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which is what led her to New York City this week for a guest appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. For her March 19 sit-down with Meyers, the actress wore a strappy, cream maxi dress with a halter neck that she paired with a set of thin-strapped Guiseppe Zanoti stiletto sandals of the same color. But if you thought her outfit was ethereal and princess-like, just wait until you see her glam.

After wearing a super-sleek low bun to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party earlier this week, Taylor-Joy switched things up during her time in the city by wearing her long, platinum blonde hair in a fluffy blowout complete with soft mermaid waves.

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Anya Taylor-Joy sits down with Seth Meyers on March 19. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In an era where short haircuts like the blunt bob, the pixie cut, and even the bixie cut are dominating the trend cycle, long hair is still a preference among plenty of celebrities. Back in February, mermaid waves were one of the biggest beauty trends to pop up at the Grammy Awards, with celebrities like Kehlani, Zara Larsson, and even Tyla, who may as well be the spokesperson for the braided lob, walking the red carpet wearing wavy hair that cascaded all the way down to their waistlines. Demi Moore also recently had a brief stint with the bob during Milan Fashion Week, but stunning as the short cut was, she quickly returned to her signature long, glossy hair when she attended a Los Angeles event a week later.

This is just more proof that you don't have to commit to a dramatic cut if you want to rock trend-worthy hair this spring. To get the look, read ahead for some long hair styling tips.