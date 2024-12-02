Cyber Monday's Best Tom Ford Fragrance Deals Let You Smell Just Like Taylor Swift
Her favorite lipstick is also on-sale.
Whether you're the sort of dedicated Swiftie who camps outside Target to buy Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Book, or you're the casual fan who follows her Chiefs game outfits like the weather, your definition of the best Cyber Monday deals likely includes something from the pop star's repertoire. I'm right there with you, having spent the long weekend shopping Swift exacts from her Reformation sundresses to her favorite NARS lipstick. But in the waning hours of Cyber Monday, I've found a Tom Ford fragrance deal that puts all other Taylor Swift savings—and luxury perfume sales—to shame.
Background footage of Swift's documentaries and years-long Reddit threads have speculated she's a fan of Tom Ford's Santal Blush and Tobacco Vanille perfumes. Then in September, Swift attended the 2024 VMAs and wore a Tom Ford perfume that was so noticeably delectable, it got compliments that were caught on-camera. She told drag queen Xunami Muse her "so good" scent was Tom Ford, someone taped the interaction, and Swifties finally got confirmation that their hero prefers a musky, expensive wood scent. Now, both those fragrances are discounted at Saks Fifth Avenue and BlueMercury for Cyber Monday.
Swift's Tom Ford Santal Blush perfume, first spotted on her vanity in a clip from the 2020 film Miss Americana, is $50 off at Saks Fifth Avenue today with code CYBER24SF. Meanwhile, a bottle of Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille is 25 percent off at BlueMercury—resulting is savings of more than $100 off.
Both scents have cozy, romantic notes, ranging from sandalwood and cinnamon to tonka bean and vanilla. Spraying them on probably feels like wrapping up in your favorite old cardigan and popping Red (Taylor's Version) on to the record player: warm, inviting, and familiar. Tobacco Vanille is also ranked by Marie Claire editors as one of the best Tom Ford perfumes of all time.
Swift-approved fragrances aren't her only Cyber Monday beauty find this year. For a one hundred percent confirmed Taylor Swift select, her favorite NARS lipstick is currently 30 percent off at the brand's online store. Makeup artist Lorrie Turk revealed earlier this fall that Swift has worn the matte cinnamon shade "for years," promptly encouraging the brand to restock it online.
Here's the thing about Taylor Swift: When she likes something, she isn't afraid to wear it over and over again. So trust that if someone else beats you to the checkout line for the Tom Ford perfumes and NARS lipstick above, it's most likely Swift herself. Even pop stars can't resist a Cyber Monday restock. But if you miss out, there are more celebrity-endorsed fragrance deals to shop below.
Shop More Celebrity-Approved Cyber Monday Fragrance Deals
If Meghan Markle joined Marie Claire's beauty team, she'd rank this scent as the best Jo Malone perfume. The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly worn the Wood Sage & Sea Salt fragrance for years—and it's not hard to imagine the outdoorsy blend pairing with her California-cool personal style. Sephora's Cyber Monday sale bundles Markle's go-to with a second, summery fragrance, Frangipani, for a scent-layering experience.
When Rihanna dropped her first Fenty parfum in 2021, Marie Claire reported it was "as sexy as Rihanna herself." The scent has only gotten more appealing in the three years since, not only because it's on-sale for Cyber Monday. It's an intoxicating blend of geranium, magnolia, and even a hint of blueberry that feels highly specific. "That's the thing I love the most: it's an experience, it's a memory, encapsulated into a fragrance. One smell, you'll never forget it," Ri said at its launch.
Powerhouse Adele is a fan of this creamy vanilla scent by Dior (at least, that's what the rumors suggest). Spray it on to feel as elegant as the singer looks onstage in her stunning Vegas residency gowns while you're hitting the holiday party circuit.
King Kylie's signature fragrance—an amber-floral blend—is less than $30 at the beauty mogul's online store. Once you've spritzed the warm, inviting scent to the last drop, the sculptural glass bottle makes a gorgeous book end or display piece.
To envelope your entire home in a celebrity-approved scent, try Jennifer Lopez's favorite candle fragrance. She revealed this hefty Le Labo Santal candle, on-sale during Violet Grey's Cyber Monday deals, is her go-to for a cozy, inviting winter vibe.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
