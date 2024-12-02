Jennifer Lopez may not have invited me over for a dinner party yet, but I do have some insider intel on what’s burning near her tablescape.

The Unstoppable actress proudly reports she's “slightly obsessed” with luxury candles. And, it just so happens that her favorite Le Labo candle is included in a very rare Cyber Monday deal. “I think Santal 26 is my go-to and favorite for the home,” Lopez exclusively tells me over the phone, along with details on her favorite winter nail trends ("very Y2K") and self-care checklist (it starts with movement). Her favorite candle fragrance has the same energy of her go-to Uggs and cable knit sweater: “There’s something about having it in a room that makes everything feel extra warm and cozy."

Admittedly scent-infatuated (same, J.Lo), she assures me she rotates through a healthy breadth of home scents between Thanksgiving and Christmas. “During the holidays, I switch between literally twelve of them. I’m always looking for that fresh pinewood smell with a touch of amber,” she says.

Le Labo Santal 26 Concrete Candle (Was $535) $510 at Violet Grey

Le Labo Santal 26 Candle $87 at Saks

Le Labo Fragrances Santal 26 | Home Fragrance $133 at Le Labo

Getting her home to smell like a winter wonderland or a scene out of Second Act (a must-watch holiday movie for the uninitiated) requires more dedication than simply placing one candle in each room. “I have hand soaps for the holiday season, too,” the singer tells me. “I love the smell of clover and cinnamon.”

She is so into the scent profile that the “On the Floor” singer even likes her skin to smell the same. “I don’t like over-perfumey smells that are too sweet,” she shares. “I like things that are a little more organic, fresh, and natural.” Of course, she has her namesake Glow by Jennifer Lopez Eau de Toilette, with notes of musk, sandalwood, orris root, vanilla, and amber. I have few other ideas about the eau de parfums sitting on her vanity. Maybe a Le Labo Santal 33? Or a Tom Ford Santal Blush a lá Taylor Swift? I know what I'll ask when I finally make it behind her holiday party's closed doors.

Shop Lopez’s go-to home fragrances, candles, and favorite scent profiles ahead.

Nest Birchwood Pine Liquid Soap (limited Edition) (Was $28) $22.40 at Bluemercury

Tom Ford Santal Blush Eau De Parfum (Was $300) $255 at Saks

Maison Margiela Replica by the Fireplace Scented Candle $28.50 at Maison Margiela

