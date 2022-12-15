I know I say this every month, but December blew me away—literally and figuratively. Because while the weather has been indescribably cold and the wind is at an all-time high (I don’t want to talk about it), the beauty launches have been un-freaking-believable. I’m talking jaw-on-the-floor good. I’ve been introduced to a handful of new, high-quality brands: Barney’s New York launched a body care line that feels just as luxe as you would imagine, and a company called Good Juju revolutionized my laundry routine. Then, there were of course new launches from my long-time loves: Pat McGrath released a Star Wars collab, Sunday Riley is about to drop a game-changing niacinamide serum (I got a sneak peek!), and Drunk Elephant expanded their face mask range.

I’m not in the market of gatekeeping (sharing is caring!), so I, along with the rest of the Marie Claire team, have decided to profess my love for the skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrance, and holiday bundles that are responsible for getting me through the end of the year. Keep scrolling to shop the best new beauty products to hit shelves in December. (To shop more Marie Claire-approved items, check out our favorites from November, October, and September.)

The Best New December 2022 Beauty Products

The Best New Highlighter Gee Beauty Liquid Glow $36 at Gee Beauty (opens in new tab) “I like to be as glowy as humanly possible without looking greasy—it’s my beauty ethos if you will. In addition to dewy foundation and cream blush, I’ve recently decided to add this liquid highlighter into my routine. It’s a gold, slightly rose tone, with the subtlest sparkle and a shimmery finish. I’m not shy with the application—I put a thin layer under my foundation, dab some extra on the high points on my cheeks, and if I’m feeling extra wild and crazy, will even swipe a bit on my eyelids. It has a gorgeous luminosity and feels super hydrating; it’s a new staple.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Matte Lipstick (opens in new tab) NARS Powermatte Lipstick $34 at Ulta (opens in new tab) "Matte lipsticks get a bad rep for being too dry, too hard, and overall uncomfortable. I get it, and for the most part those thoughts are completely warranted. But NARS Powermatte Lipstick (specifically Thunder Kiss, a soft mauve shade) is different. It’s my new favorite because not only is it lightweight, but it's breathable, so my lips don't feel heavy or like bricks. I also love that I can layer it with a light moisturizer before (or even after a few hours) and still have a matte finish with serious staying power." — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

The Best New Night Cream (opens in new tab) OleHenriksen Dewtopia 5% Acid Firming Night Créme $60 at Sephora (opens in new tab) "I struggle with skin that looks dry, dehydrated, and dull in the winter. This new launch from OLEHENRIKSEN has changed all of that. It contains a mix of glycolic and lactic acids that make my skin look firmer and plumper as I sleep. Plus, the inclusion of shea butter in the formula guarantees that my skin is hydrated, too. I love so many products from OLEHENRIKSEN, so this is just the next moisturizer I'm obsessed with right now." — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor

The Best New Face Mask (opens in new tab) Drunk Elephant Bouncy Bright Facial Brightening Mask $68 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “I swear by all things Drunk Elephant, and I'm confident this little tangerine bottle will be no exception. I'm obsessed with acid-driven treatments that aren't too harsh on my sensitive skin ( tarte's Tingling Treatment (opens in new tab), I love you, but I can only apply you if my skin is feeling confident and strong), and Drunk Elephant always comes through with the perfect combination of gentle but effective.” — Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy

The Best New Hair Product TO112 Anti-Breakage Detangler $38 at To112 (opens in new tab) "Ever since a new report exposed dangerous ingredients used in some dry shampoos, I've been obsessed with clean haircare (opens in new tab). And with colder, dryer weather leaving my hair more susceptible to knots and tangling, I've turned to TO112's (opens in new tab)Anti-Breakage Detangler (opens in new tab). The leave-in spray is made with effective and natural ingredients, like aloe and glycerin. It detangles without leaving hair oily, and leaves a clean and subtle scent. It's helpful for all hair types, from curly to fine-straight, as well as those with weaves and chemically treated hair. Last, it’s usable for all ages (even little ones!). After a shower, just spray throughout towel-dry hair and comb through." — Tanya Klich, Senior Editor

The Best New Pore Product (opens in new tab) Well People Pore Detox Niacinamide Refining Serum $20 at Well People (opens in new tab) "I love Well People's skincare products, which always hydrate my combination skin without causing me to break out. With that in mind, I'm particularly excited for this pore detoxifying serum, which uses plant-based ingredients to smooth and even out skin tone without over-drying. Bye bye, hyperpigmentation!" — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

The Best New Gift Set (opens in new tab) Loops x Kosas Glow Up Set $60 at Kosas (opens in new tab) “If you, like me, are slacking on your holiday shopping (whoops), scoop up this limited-edition gift set. It comes in a cute little pouch so you don’t have to stress about gift wrapping, and it contains everything your special someone could possibly need to take them through the holiday season. They’ll get three face masks courtesy of Loops, along with Kosas’ fan-favorite 10 Second Eye and Wet Lip Gloss.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Brush (opens in new tab) Oribe Italian Resin Wide Tooth Comb $50 at Oribe (opens in new tab) “Brushes don’t normally get me super excited, but this particular comb has me over the moon. The Italian resin feels luxe and is smooth to the touch, and the space between the teeth makes this delightfully multi purpose. I can use it to detangle when I first get out of the shower or use it to brush through my curling iron waves. There’s no unnecessary tension or pulling—it glides through with ease. Plus, it looks gorgeous on my vanity.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Best New Blush (opens in new tab) Iris & Romeo Ceramide Multi-Balm $29 at Iris & Romeo (opens in new tab) "I'm a fan of Iris & Romeo's Best Skin Days for light yet illuminating coverage. So when it launched its multi-purpose color balm, I bought the rosy-glow for a healthy winter glow on my cheeks and some tint on my lips. It’s buildable color so you can determine how deep the hue is with each layer of application. In addition to ceramides, it protects and moisturizes with ingredients like shea butter, avocado oil, jojoba oil, and vitamin E. It comes in peach and tawny brown, too." — Tanya Klich, Senior Editor

The Best New Eyeshadow Palette (opens in new tab) Pat McGrath Divine Droid Eyeshadow Palette $36 at Pat McGrath (opens in new tab) “I’m a proud Star Wars nerd, so you can imagine my excitement when I got wind of this limited-edition collaboration. The lip glosses, mascara, and pigment pots are all gorgeous, collectable items, but this particular palette, which was inspired by the ‘gilded glamour of C3PO’ has my heart. Each shade is a statement, provides unbelievable pigment payoff, and gives a metallic finish that is bound to be the focal point of any statement eye. Still not convinced you need this? Allow me to list the shade names as further proof: Astrolime, Bronze Circuit, Secret Blueprint, Optic Fuchsia, and Ultraviolet Messenger.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Body Lotion Barneys New York Sentiage Body Lotion $55 at Barney's Beauty (opens in new tab) "Chances are you've heard of Barneys, the luxury New York department store, but did you know the brand has a new personal care collection that features body care products that offer modern scents of floral-citrus, aromatic greens, and floral-woody notes? The body lotion, which also slowly increases the skin's cell turnover and exfoliation cycle, offers a non-sticky finish that helps smooth rough and dry skin." — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

The Best New Laundry Launch (opens in new tab) Good Juju Laundry Detergent Eco Strips $15 at Thrive Market (opens in new tab) “This hair, body, and laundry brand got on my radar earlier this month, and since then I’ve made it a point to try a handful of their products. Each item I try impresses me (which is a tricky feat). While the shampoo bars certainly get an honorable mention, it was the detergent strips that really impressed me. The pack is made of pre-measured detergent strips, so all you have to do is break off a square, toss it in the machine, and press start. Not only is it a very eco-friendly product (there’s no plastic involved), but it also makes my clothes smell phenomenal. I’m into the Summer Rain scent, but there’s also a lavender and unscented option.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Serum (opens in new tab) Sunday Riley B3 Nice 10% Niacinamide Serum $65 at Sephora (opens in new tab) “Mark your calendars, because one of Sunday Riley’s biggest launches to date is hitting Sephora shelves on the 20th. I got my hands on this treatment serum a few months back and can confirm it’s worth every penny. With a high yet non-irritating concentration of niacinamide, aka vitamin B3, the solution is going to shrink the look of pores, even out skin tone and hyperpigmentation, and keep the moisture barrier intact. It’s also been proven to help regulate oil production and reduce acne. It has a super silky texture and absorbs crazy quickly.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Nail Polish (opens in new tab) Liberation Nails $18 at Liberation Nails (opens in new tab) "Liberation Nails just released four new shades (opens in new tab) for the holiday season, and this glossy red might just be my favorite. Plus, the polishes themselves are smooth, easy to apply, and stay on for ages." — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

The Best New Foundation (opens in new tab) YSL All Hours Foundation $56 at Sephora (opens in new tab) As someone who typically despises matte foundations (team glowy), I can confidently say that this is the exception to the rule. With hyaluronic acid as a star ingredient, a completely weightless texture, and a hint of luminosity, this reformulation of YSL’s cult-favorite has exceeded my expectations. I’m not going to lie, the coverage is intense. While the fear of looking cakey midday normally scares me away from full coverage options, this foundation genuinely looks just as good on my skin at 8am as it does at 8pm.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Tanning Mousse (opens in new tab) Lux Unfiltered N36 Supernatural Tanning Mousse $46 at Lux Unfiltered (opens in new tab) “I’m as pale as humanly possible and while I take the utmost pride in my dedication to staying out of the sun, I do admit that I want a little bit of a base color when I’m headed somewhere warm. Obviously real tanning is a no-go, but I’ve found that Lux Unfiltered’s new launch is the next best thing. The mousse has a pretty intense color payoff and develops over the course of eight hours. It’s formulated with a handful of skin hydrating ingredients, such as sunflower extract and hyaluronic acid, so my skin isn’t left looking flaky or dehydrated. The main selling point though is that it doesn't have the toxic scent associated with most self tanners—its smells like blood orange.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Eczema Treatment Nakery Beauty Intensive Repair Treatment Eczema Relief Soothing Cream Face and Body “My eczema goes full speed ahead in the winter. And given it’s currently 28 degrees and snowy, you can imagine that my skin’s not looking too hot. It’s itchy. It’s red. And it’s beyond irritated. Cue this Nakery Beauty soothing cream. With colloidal oatmeal, aloe, and vitamin E, it instantly calms down my eczema and stops me from scratching. I lather it all over my body every night and keep it on hand for flares throughout the day.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Candle Skin Inc Embrace Candle in Inhale Exhale $30 at Skin Inc (opens in new tab) “It might be the dead middle of winter, but this candle makes me feel like it’s a gorgeous spring day. With notes of eucalyptus and mint, it smells fresh, subtle, and serves as the perfect morning ritual. It has a solid 15 hour burn time too, so it’s going to last me the entire season. If these notes aren’t your vibe, you can choose from five other aromatherapy-inspired scents. I’ve tried each and every one—you can’t go wrong.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best New Vinyl Lip (opens in new tab) Maybelline New York Super Stay Vinyl Ink Nudes Liquid Lipcolor $13 at Ulta (opens in new tab) "Never did I ever think a vinyl-looking lipstick would change my life–but here were are. This Maybelline formula combines the high shine finish I love about glosses with the long-lasting power of a matte lippie. And thanks to a blend of hydrating ingredients, it doesn't leave my lips feeling tight or dry—even in the winter. The shades range from deep browns to baby pinks, but my all-time favorite falls smack dab in the middle. It's called Peppy and it's a medium brown red." — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor