Doechii’s Glam Team Brought Next-Level Braids and Nails to the 2025 GLAAD Awards
She deserves another award for her beauty look.
Doechii's Maison Margiela look at the 2025 GLAAD Awards has been taking over headlines, but her glam deserves just as much attention. Known for working with hairstylist Malcom Marquez to create some of her most memorable hair moments, true to form, the singer showed out in another iconic look. Her intricately woven braids, adorned with bold beads, played off her extra-long coffin nails featuring geometric cutouts. And to top it all off, she ended the night by winning Outstanding Music Artist.
The rapper's makeup was on the minimal side, with light eyebrows and emerald waterline eyeliner, allowing her hairstyle to take center stage. Her cornrows swirled in a sculptural pattern across her scalp, leading to wrapped braided topknots that added some stunning height. The rest of her hair cascaded into long, thin braids, finished with chunky wooden and glass beads at the end.
This stunning look is far from the first time Doechii has delivered on the hair. At the 2025 Grammy Awards last month, thanks to the artistic vision of Marquez, she switched up her styles multiple times throughout the night—debuting a sleek, swooped updo with finger waves and finishing the night with a swirl-like braided crown for her big win. Oh, and let's not forget the viral interlocked cornrows on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and her Paris Fashion Week looks that are sure to grace spring 2025 beauty vision boards.
@tginatural ♬ original sound - tginatural
The rapper is no stranger to glitzy, loud nails, whether it's a gold 3D stiletto manicure and a metallic pedicure at Paris Fashion Week, or sleek silver-grey French manicures at the Grammys. But for the GLAAD Awards, she opted for a creamy, milky-white semi-sheer shade, dramatized by extra-long lengths and geometric cutouts. The look was bold yet balanced, a perfect complement to her statement-making accessories, like her pin-cushion bracelet that went fittingly with her measuring tape necklace.
Last night, and over the the past few months, Doechii has shown her willingness to experiment with avant-garde beauty. I, for one, will be glued to my screen to see what she and her glam team do next.
Channel Doechii's Glam With These Beauty Picks
Emerald Green Eyeliner
I'm obsessed with the cult-favorite Urban Decay liner for its ability to stay put through the longest of days thanks to its waterproof formula. It can withstand even the strongest of waterworks. Plus, thanks to its super creamy, blendable formula, there's no tugging. Pop the emerald green in the shade Overdrive to your cart if you want the closest thing to Doechii's liner.
Milky White Nail Polish
This soft white shade is made with subtle yellow undertones resulting in the perfect cream color. It's also made to give a jelly-like effect, meaning that it can be built up to be more opaque with the more layers you add. To replicate Doechii's nails, apply three shades.
Hair Ties for Topknots
As someone with super thick hair, I'm always looking for ties that can keep my ponytail and buns in place. Then I found Burlybands—i.e., game-changing hair ties made specifically for dense, curly, or braided hair. They're created using a gentle material that won't cause damage or creases, and the ties don't stretch out with continued use.
Siena Gagliano is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire specializing in features, trend stories, and shopping roundups. In her prior role, she was an editor at Cosmopolitan, focusing on beauty commerce and SEO-driven content. Her work has also appeared in Allure, ELLE, Bustle, and Women’s Health. Curious about the behind-the-scenes magazine life and her go-to beauty picks? Follow her on Instagram at @sienagagliano.
