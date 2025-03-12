Doechii’s Best Paris Fashion Week Beauty Looks Deserve a Standing Ovation
Muted brows, metallic nail polish, and Hollywood hair? Yes please.
Doechii is on a generational run right now and I am very happy to be a witness to this era. The rapper’s music has blown up over the past year, earning her her first Grammy and invitations to exclusive fashion shows across the globe. It’s clear that the rapper has a signature aesthetic—she calls herself a “student of hip hop,” which is why she’s often been seen in some form of a school-girl inspired outfit over the past few months. Still, Paris Fashion Week has brought out a side of the star that we have yet to see, and if you haven’t already realized it, Doechii is a beauty savant.
We got hints of the rapper’s love for stunning hair, makeup, and nails over the past few months (the interlocked cornrows for her The Late Show with Stephen Colbert had the internet in a frenzy for days), but the looks for her Paris Fashion Week schedule have been next level. From metallic nail polish on her toes to muted brows and afro puffs, Doechii is going to be on quite a few mood boards for the rest of the year, and to be honest it’s well deserved. Not to mention that seeing how much fun the star has been having with her beauty looks has inspired me to pick up my makeup brushes and hair tools and just play.
If you’re in the mood for a Doechii-inspired makeover or are simply ready for a spring beauty reset, I’ve gone ahead and curated a list of Doechii’s best Paris Fashion Week beauty moments for your viewing pleasure.
High Blush
Before she arrived in Paris, Doechii was over in Milan walking (and performing) on the runway for Dsquared2's F/W '25 fashion show. She looked absolutely immaculate and her makeup was a masterclass in making high blush placement work for your face shape.
One of my favorite new products to get this look is the SimmiHaze Color Glaze Lip and Cheek Pigment. There are a variety of colors to choose from but this Marigold shade has stolen my heart.
Gold Claws and Just-Bitten Lips
By Mar. 4th, the singer had landed in Paris to attend Le Grand Diner du Louvre, where she stunned in a sequined Valentino ballgown. Even better than the dress, were her gold stiletto nails with 3D nail art alongside a negative-space lip color that gave that "just-bitten" effect.
Get a similar lip look using this glossy lipstick from Revlon in the shade Spiced Wine. Make sure to first outline your lips using a pencil in a similar color, like MAC's Nightmoth.
Afro Puffs and Green Eyeshadow
On Mar. 5th, she attended the Acne Studios Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show, where her cornrow afro puffs took center stage and looked deeply adorable. She paired the hairstyle with green eyeshadow and a dark lipliner look.
Get a similar color to Doechii's by using this ultra-metallic duo-chrome formula from Danessa Myricks Beauty. The shade Opal is an shade-shifting green and hazelnut color and so gorgeous on any skin tone.
Hime Cuts and Smoky Eyes
That same day, the rapper also sttended the Tom Ford show, where her high blush makeup look was back. This time, it was paired with a smoky eye and hime haircut.
Super precise smoky eyes like Doechii's can be achieved using an eyeliner pencil. I love this formula from Victoria Beckham Beauty because not only does it come with a sponge on the end to help you blend it out, but the formula allows for a few seconds of play time before it truly sets.
Metallic Nails and Muted Brows
For Chloé on Mar. 6, Doechii was walking the streets of Paris barefoot. "But why?" you may be wondering. Well we're not sure, but it gave us a glimpse of the gorgeous metallic bronze color that she was wearing on her toes, which felt like one of the highlights of the look thanks to her barely-there muted brows, so we're thankful.
Doechii's toenail polish is a gorgeous shade of bronze, which can read as a beautiful neutral on deeper skin. Get the look using this OPI nail polish in the shade Millennium Mocha.
Hollywood Waves
For her final show at Schiaparelli, Doechii showed up looking like one of the models thanks to Hollywood waves that boasted sky-high volume. She paired the look with a deep berry lip, wispy lashes, and a power-brow highlight.
If you want oodles of volume—which is a must to recreate these Hollywood waves—be sure to have your favorite can of hairspray on deck. This one from Rōz Haircare is a Marie Claire beauty team favorite.
