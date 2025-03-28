Doechii Takes Tabi Shoes, Fashion's Most Divisive Style, to the 2025 GLAAD Awards
She's a Tabi girl.
In fashion, there are ballet flat girls and there are Tabi girls—and Doechii is, without a doubt, a Tabi girl. The singer embodies the shoe's avant-garde aesthetic through her consistently experimental fashion choices styled by Sam Woolf. Naturally, she sported the quirky shoe for her latest red carpet appearance.
The "Denial is a River" singer attended the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards on March 27 wearing a pair of toe shoes so unique, they make the standard Tabi flats look tame. Inspired by the classic black-and-white oxford, her footwear was made of white leather and featured a black trim, with a cut-out detail on top of the foot. Of course, they also boasted the traditional spit-toe design and the painted-on effect Maison Margiela is known for.
Though they're undoubtedly the strangest shoe style I've seen all week, Doechii wore the quirky pair like they were sneakers—that is to say with the utmost ease. She paired them with matching socks for an artsy layered look.
Like her shoes, the rest of Doechii's outfit was classic Margiela. She wore a deconstructed peplum blouse made of muslin (the simple fabric designers use to make the first-drafts of their clothing) and a similarly technical midi skirt from the brand's Spring 2024 collection. Both pieces had fraying, raw hems and contrast stitching, creating the overall look of a sample piece.
Embracing this theme, the star accessorized with the seamstress special: a pin cushion and measuring tape. She wore the former on her wrist, like a prom night corsage, and wrapped the tape around her neck scarf-style. Her best accessory, however, was the gleaming trophy in her hands, commemorating her GLAAD win for Outstanding Music Artist.
Of course, the star also broke out some clever nail art for the occasion. But instead of your usual painted-on designs, 3D appliqués, or rhinestones, she went for an ivory coffin style with a hole punched in each nail.
Does GLAAD have a Most Stylish Look of the Night award? Because Doechii deserves it.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
