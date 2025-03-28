In fashion, there are ballet flat girls and there are Tabi girls—and Doechii is, without a doubt, a Tabi girl. The singer embodies the shoe's avant-garde aesthetic through her consistently experimental fashion choices styled by Sam Woolf. Naturally, she sported the quirky shoe for her latest red carpet appearance.

The "Denial is a River" singer attended the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards on March 27 wearing a pair of toe shoes so unique, they make the standard Tabi flats look tame. Inspired by the classic black-and-white oxford, her footwear was made of white leather and featured a black trim, with a cut-out detail on top of the foot. Of course, they also boasted the traditional spit-toe design and the painted-on effect Maison Margiela is known for.

Though they're undoubtedly the strangest shoe style I've seen all week, Doechii wore the quirky pair like they were sneakers—that is to say with the utmost ease. She paired them with matching socks for an artsy layered look.

Doechii wears a deconstructed Maison Margiela look for the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like her shoes, the rest of Doechii's outfit was classic Margiela. She wore a deconstructed peplum blouse made of muslin (the simple fabric designers use to make the first-drafts of their clothing) and a similarly technical midi skirt from the brand's Spring 2024 collection. Both pieces had fraying, raw hems and contrast stitching, creating the overall look of a sample piece.

Embracing this theme, the star accessorized with the seamstress special: a pin cushion and measuring tape. She wore the former on her wrist, like a prom night corsage, and wrapped the tape around her neck scarf-style. Her best accessory, however, was the gleaming trophy in her hands, commemorating her GLAAD win for Outstanding Music Artist.

She accessorized with a measuring tape and pin cushion. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, the star also broke out some clever nail art for the occasion. But instead of your usual painted-on designs, 3D appliqués, or rhinestones, she went for an ivory coffin style with a hole punched in each nail.

Each of her nails had holes punched into the tip for a funky cut-out moment. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Does GLAAD have a Most Stylish Look of the Night award? Because Doechii deserves it.