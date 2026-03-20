Beauty routines are integral to getting In The Mood —not for any other person, but for you. Here, get a glimpse into the products, habits, and mantras that help powerhouse women slip into the sexiest version of themselves.

I, along with pretty much every millennial, have spent the last week mourning the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot. Hulu announced on Friday March, 13, that they would not be moving forward with the proposed production. While I doubt I’ll ever get over it, I’m taking solace in the fact that I did get to sit down with Sarah Michelle Gellar last week—and learn that she still uses beauty tips and tricks she learned on the set of Buffy 29 years ago. (I don’t want to spoil it, so you’ll have to read ahead to find out.)

We also had the chance to chat about her morning routine, which involves so much coffee and the occasional in-shower electrolyte drink, her tattoos (she has seven), favorite skincare products (FYI, they’re very affordable), and the luxury fragrance brand that she and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. can’t get enough of. For the full breakdown on how Gellar gets In the Mood, read—and shop—ahead.

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When I wake up, my only thought is coffee. Coffee, coffee, and more coffee. I go to bed thinking about what coffee I’m going to drink in the morning. Today I went to Blue Bottle and got a New Orleans with a splash of two percent milk. Yes, I drink actual millk. I only drink iced coffee, though—it doesn’t matter if it’s snowing in New York.

So we just moved, and I would say one of the top three favorite things in my house is my shower. It’s the size of a small studio apartment in New York. It has three shower heads and a spigot. I also put a little indentation in the wall, which is where all my products go, so you don’t see a mess. My husband didn’t even realize that I’d done that, and when he walked into the bathroom for the first time, he was like, "Where did all your stuff go?”

I obviously have my RŌZ shampoo and conditioner. It’s the best, and I was actually [founder] Mara [Roszak]’s very first client. But my favorite thing to keep in the shower is actually Olay’s Face Melts. I wear a lot of body makeup because I have to cover all my tattoos and stuff, but these make the best hack. It gets everything off.

Oh, you know what I love that’s really not sexy? My flossing machine. But you can’t put it on too high, or it shakes your whole body. Although I think the least sexy thing I did today was take a hydration packet in the shower and put it in my water. It was a choice.

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Parfums de Marly Delina through and through. I also wear the hair perfume—it’s so, so pretty. I’ve gotten my whole family onto it, too. I’m also liking the new orange one they just came out with. Even my husband, who has never worn cologne in his entire life, now wears the men’s cologne. My son does, too.

Well, before makeup, I always start by putting on my creams. I use the Olay Regenerist Face and Neck Lifting Treatment. I roll it on my jaw and neck, and the roller never gets gunky. It’s a really great product. I also love the micro-sculpting cream because it leaves my face really hydrated. I don’t like heavy, heavy makeup, but I’ve been really into the Victoria Beckham foundation drops; I can still see skin when I use them.

I’m passable at doing my own hair—as long as you don’t look at the back of my head. I’m also very good at a ponytail. And a bun. I actually use fake front pieces from Bellami Hair. I like to wear my hair back so much, and I don’t have perfect front pieces naturally, so shout out to them.

I’m pretty open with my nails. Currently I have a French because I have 22 looks in 15 days. I was like, What nail goes with 22 different outfits? I normally go for something pretty simple. I’m a [Essie] Ballet Slippers girl.

Well, my routine isn’t complicated and I don’t use a ton of products to begin with. The first thing I do is cleanse. I believe cleansing is a two-step process—first, you have to get your makeup off, and then you have to get the grime of the city, the airplane, whatever it is, off. Then I use my Regenerist and my retinol (you have to use retinol). It’s so nice to have the tool and the product in one—especially when I’m traveling.

One of my favorites, David de Leon, who did my makeup for a hundred years—he did my makeup on Buffy—taught me that my face doesn’t stop at my face. It stops by my boobs. So anything that was going on my face also had to go on my chest. Also, if you have extra product, use it on your hands. It makes a big difference, and you really don’t need a separate hand cream.

The wisdom, right? I wouldn’t trade being 20 again for all the coffee in the world. I’m happy, I don’t want to be younger.

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