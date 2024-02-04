While some celebrities, like the stunning Paris Jackson, have chosen to have their tattoos covered this evening, Doja Cat has chosen to don a host of new fake ones tonight at the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The singer, whose fashion and beauty looks are alway unexpected and never fail to stand out against the crowd, wore a host of false ink from head to toe that complemented her near-naked ensemble.

Doja Cat's highest-up and perhaps most noticeable piece of ink was a Post Malone-esque tattoo in Gothic lettering at the top of her forehead that said Dilara Findikoglu, which is the name of the Turkish-British designer whose dress she wore to the show. Further down, Doja wore more fake ink across her arms, showing off intricate lettering, semi-abstract nature art, and surrealist portraiture. She also bore collection of architectural ink across the tops of her breasts—art that appeared to depict an elaborate cathedral or mosque.

Other pieces of body art included temporary ink along Doja Cat's back, stomach, legs, and, finally, her ankles, all of which were in the same style. The look was a brilliant marriage of beauty and fashion: The body art brought out the sheerness of the stunning gown, while the dress, obviously, allowed the art to be on full display.

The singer, who has been nominated tonight for her songs "Attention" and "Paint the Town Red," also sported a bright red lip that contrasted the black and nude color scheme of the rest of her look. Her hair, meanwhile, was cut close to her head in tiny, coily curls that were died blonde (in a way that reminded me of the frosted tips look that took over in the '90s and early 2000s).

Doja's look may be the best red carpet moment I've seen for ages. The complementary relationship between her makeup and dress, as well as her embrace of body art, makes Doja's look one for the books, and arguably the most original of the night.