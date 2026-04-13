Every year when Coachella rolls around, it seems like all the spectators at home like to become hyper-focused on the outfits and the flower crowns of it all (rightfully so), but in my opinion, the real focus should be on the manicures. The music festival was home to some top tier nail looks over the weekend, but my favorite one so far has to be Jennie Kim's preppy, multi-color striped look.

The Blackpink member joined many fellow celebrities in Indio, CA over the weekend to attend Revolve Fest at Coachella. For the event, she kept things casual chic in a graphic white crop top that she paired with a dark blue denim maxi skirt. Her glam for the day was also pretty laid back: her hair was styled in a silky, bone straight blowout, but the real star of the show was her manicure.

Celebrity hairstylist Glen "Coco" Oropeza shared a few behind the scenes photos taken during Jennie's appearance at the festival via Instagram on Sunday, and if you look closely at her nails, you can see that she's wearing complex design featuring rainbow stripes over a pink nude base. Per Instagram, her manicurist for the occasion was Zola Ganzorigt.

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A post shared by G L E N “COCO” O R O P E Z A (@glencocoforhair) A photo posted by on

As someone who ooks forward to Coachella weekend solely for scoping out all the beauty looks, I can say that Jennie certainly wasn't the only one in attendance who decided to show up wearing fun, spring-forward nail art. Kylie Jenner recently wore nude nails that were embellished with flower designs made out of colorful rhinestones. These were originally the nails chose to wear for Easter, but she gave them a festival-worthy update to include more flowers a few days ahead of Coachella. Hailey Bieber also hit the desert wearing a spring manicure that featured a black base color and 3D floral designs in pastel green and blue shades on top. Both looks were also designed by Ganzorigt.

There's no better place to show off a bold manicure than at a music festival in the desert, and if you're heading to California for weekend two and are in need of some major last-minute nail inspiration, read ahead for tips on how to recreate Jennie's look at home.