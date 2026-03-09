Another day, another celebrity putting their brand new bob on a brief hiatus for a while. This time around, it's Demi Moore.

Over the weekend, Moore hosted a Power Talks event with Kérastase, where she went for a preppy chic vibe in a forest green blazer with a cobalt blue turtleneck and a black miniskirt. But her outfit was nothing compared to her glam of choice for the day. If you can recall (because I still haven't forgotten), Moore unexpectedly debuted a hydro bob haircut during Milan Fashion Week at the end of February, but it appears that she's already swapped the cropped cut for bone-straight, waist-length hair and a middle part that she wore to the Kérastase event.

As always, her hair was the work of celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her hair via Instagram and even detailed a few of the products he used to get the look.

At this point, it's anyone's guess whether Moore's long hair can be attributed to the addition of a few extensions or if her bob from a few weeks ago was actually just a wig with practically invisible lace. Either way, her quick swing back to her signature long look isn't shocking at all, since long hair is quickly starting to trend again. Short haircuts like bobs and pixie cuts flooded the trend cycle last year, and while the bob's reign is far from over, more celebrity women have been embracing long, mermaid-like hair in recent months.

At the Grammy Awards back in February, for example, long ponytails and waist-length waves were all over the red carpet, from stars like Kehlani to Zara Larsson. Sydney Sweeney, who began wearing a fluffy bob during her Christy press tour back in the fall, has also been going back and forth between the long and short look these last few months. I guess this only proves that short hair doesn't have to be such a huge commitment if you don't want it to be, and it's always nice to be able to have the best of both worlds.

To achieve a long, sleek blowout similar to Demi Moore's read ahead for some tips.

