Hold Up, Did Hailey Bieber Just Tease Three New Rhode Launches in a Designer Diaper Bag Tour?

The beauty mogul seemingly showed off unreleased products with a look inside her Goyard tote.

a close up of Hailey Bieber shared on Instagram
(Image credit: Instagram/@rhode)
Hanna Lustig
By
published
in News

Hailey Bieber seemingly teased three new Rhode launches with a look inside her oversize Goyard tote bag. In a post shared to her brand's Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 2, the beauty mogul gave followers a glimpse of her timeless fall essentials, which include a boar bristle hair brush, '90s-inspired oval sunglasses, LMNT electrolyte drink mix, three tubes of her cult-favorite Peptide Lip Treatment, two Pocket Blushes, a baby bottle presumably for her infant son, what appears to be a black leather Saint Laurent coin purse, and... drumroll please... three unreleased Rhode products. She cleverly concealed two of the launches with emojis, but I have some good guesses as to what they might be.

The first is packaged in a gray bottle similar to that of Rhode's Barrier Restore Cream, but my hunch is that it might be SPF—thereby completing the brand's current lineup of cleanser, toner, serum, and moisturizer. The second is a slim pencil housed in a camel brown component similar to that of Rhode's cream blushes, but I'd wager it's either a lip liner or a freckle pen—both of which Bieber uses in almost every makeup tutorial she posts online.

A closeup of the contents of Hailey Bieber's Goyard tote bag

Bieber semi-conceals two new launches with heart emojis in a teaser shared to Instagram.

(Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Pocket Blush Toasted Teddy Pocket Blush in Toasted Teddy

Rhode Pocket Blush in Toasted Teddy

The third launch is more obvious: an espresso brown Rhode phone case, which will likely debut as a seasonal colorway. In June, Rhode dropped a capsule collection of colorful Lip Cases to match their limited-edition summer Lip Tint shades, so it only makes sense to do the same for their fall-friendly Espresso Peptide Lip Tint. She actually gave the public an early look at the chocolate brown case last week on a sushi date with her pop star husband Justin Bieber.

A photo of Hailey Bieber holding her phone in a brown lip case

Hailey Bieber flashing her unreleased espresso brown Lip Case in a new post shared to her beauty brand's account.

(Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Peptide Lip Tint Espresso Peptide Lip Tint in Espresso

Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Espresso

It's unclear whether the Goyard tote pictured in her post is her actual designer diaper bag, but the JBB monogram—a nod to her son's name, Jack Blues Bieber—and the feeding bottle certainly suggests it might be. And frankly, if she really is lugging breastmilk or formula around in a personalized bag that costs thousands of dollars, I am spiritually obliged to say: That's mother. Truly, parenting has never looked so fabulous.

A photo of Hailey Bieber wearing a large tote bag

Hailey Bieber posing with her personalized Goyard tote bag, which features a Jack Blues Bieber monogram.

(Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Goyard MM tote bag
Goyard Artois MM Bag

Hailey Bieber
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

