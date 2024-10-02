Hold Up, Did Hailey Bieber Just Tease Three New Rhode Launches in a Designer Diaper Bag Tour?
The beauty mogul seemingly showed off unreleased products with a look inside her Goyard tote.
Hailey Bieber seemingly teased three new Rhode launches with a look inside her oversize Goyard tote bag. In a post shared to her brand's Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 2, the beauty mogul gave followers a glimpse of her timeless fall essentials, which include a boar bristle hair brush, '90s-inspired oval sunglasses, LMNT electrolyte drink mix, three tubes of her cult-favorite Peptide Lip Treatment, two Pocket Blushes, a baby bottle presumably for her infant son, what appears to be a black leather Saint Laurent coin purse, and... drumroll please... three unreleased Rhode products. She cleverly concealed two of the launches with emojis, but I have some good guesses as to what they might be.
The first is packaged in a gray bottle similar to that of Rhode's Barrier Restore Cream, but my hunch is that it might be SPF—thereby completing the brand's current lineup of cleanser, toner, serum, and moisturizer. The second is a slim pencil housed in a camel brown component similar to that of Rhode's cream blushes, but I'd wager it's either a lip liner or a freckle pen—both of which Bieber uses in almost every makeup tutorial she posts online.
Pocket Blush in Toasted Teddy
The third launch is more obvious: an espresso brown Rhode phone case, which will likely debut as a seasonal colorway. In June, Rhode dropped a capsule collection of colorful Lip Cases to match their limited-edition summer Lip Tint shades, so it only makes sense to do the same for their fall-friendly Espresso Peptide Lip Tint. She actually gave the public an early look at the chocolate brown case last week on a sushi date with her pop star husband Justin Bieber.
Peptide Lip Tint in Espresso
It's unclear whether the Goyard tote pictured in her post is her actual designer diaper bag, but the JBB monogram—a nod to her son's name, Jack Blues Bieber—and the feeding bottle certainly suggests it might be. And frankly, if she really is lugging breastmilk or formula around in a personalized bag that costs thousands of dollars, I am spiritually obliged to say: That's mother. Truly, parenting has never looked so fabulous.
