Hair Gloss vs Hair Glaze: Stylists Break Down the Difference
Because no, they’re not the same.
I’m a very proud fake blonde. I’ve been bleaching my hair for the past decade—and according to every stylist who seats me in their chair, my hair remains remarkably healthy. Hence, the unabashed pride. I use hair masks and oils, hydrating shampoos, and engage in the occasional hair growth treatment. But the real game-changer is knowing when to use a hair gloss vs hair glaze so I can wait the longest time possible between color appointments.
Both give my hair a silky texture and mirror-like shine (not to brag, but I’ve been told you can see your own reflection in my hair). The biggest difference between the two products lies in how they work. “A gloss penetrates the hair cuticle to tone and treat, making it ideal for color-treated or textured hair needing long-lasting vibrancy,” explains celebrity hairstylist Sunnie Brook. “A glaze, on the other hand, is a surface treatment, giving you a quick boost of shine without altering your color in a meaningful way.”
Hair glosses and glazes aren’t an either-or situation. Personally, I rotate between both to push off color appointments (yay, less bleach!) and preserve my hair’s health. But they’re not for everyone, and it’s important to know if you’re a candidate and how often to use them. Here, I’m sharing everything Brook, along with hairstylists Temur and Dana Yurick want you to know.
What Is a Hair Gloss?
“A hair gloss is a treatment that tones and adjusts the color and tone of your hair while adding shine,” explains Temur. A hair gloss is typically tinted in color and, in a professional setting, can be cocktailed to bring warmth or coolness to your hair color.
The goal is to help create depth and dimension while adjusting tone where necessary. “Glosses are ideal for color-treated hair because they can refresh faded tones and neutralize brassiness," says Brook. “It works by adding a layer of pigment or clear gloss to the hair cuticle, sealing it to create that reflective, glossy effect.”
There are professional services and the at-home hair glosses (Marie Claire diligently tested the best of the best), but both can deliver a between-appointments refresh. .
My personal favorite hair gloss, this dpHue option is incredibly easy to use at-home. In fact, it's so foolproof, I use it once per month.
"I expected IGK’s Hi-Shine Gloss Treatment to feel like a sticky gel; however, to my surprise, it had a creamy, lightweight texture (sort of like a conditioner)," says Marie Claire Fashion Editor Lauren Tappan.
Oribe has a gloss specifically for curly and wavy hair, with a gloss gel that reviewers say helps define hair while coating softly for crunch-free curls.
What Is a Hair Glaze?
A hair glaze is similar to a gloss in that it adds shine, but, according to Brook, it’s a temporary coating that sits on the surface of your hair rather than penetrating the cuticle. “Think of it as a topcoat for your hair—like nail polish for your strands,” she explains. It’s a solid shine-boosting option if you’re not ready to commit to a semi-permanent treatment. It may “slightly” enhance your color, says Temur, but it’s not designed to make a dramatic difference.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Safe for all natural hair shades and color treated hair, this glaze bestows a high-shine finish in just a few minutes.
While this glaze won't deposit color or add dimension, it will leave your hair looking healthy, seal split ends, and smooth frizz.
This lightweight thickening créme will help your hair feel denser and look more voluminous—all while providing a reflective sheen that will last you a few shampoos.
Hair Gloss vs Hair Glaze: What’s the Difference?
Intensity
While both hair glosses and hair glazes add shine and smooth texture, a hair gloss is primarily focused on shifting hair color. Here’s a visual: “Imagine a velvet curtain (the gloss) versus a sheer linen curtain (the glaze). The velvet curtain is richer and denser, blocking more light while adding a luxurious, vibrant tone—just like a gloss deeply saturates the hair strand with color and shine,” explains Brook. "The linen curtain, on the other hand, lets more light through, giving a soft, delicate finish—just like a glaze sits on the surface of the hair, creating a lighter, more temporary effect. Both are gorgeous, but their intensity and depth are different.
Process
Hair glosses and glazes also interact with the hair shaft a bit differently. “A hair gloss involves a chemical reaction that opens the cuticle,” explains Temur. It closes the hair cuticle so light can reflect off of it. It’s not damaging, however he doesn’t recommend it for virgin hair. A glaze just sits on top of the hair cuticle temporarily, washing out after a few shampoos.
Lasting Power
Both a gloss and a glaze take roughly the same amount of time to deposit (think: 20 to 30 minutes), but a glaze fades much faster. A gloss typically lasts four to six weeks, while a gloss lasts roughly one to two.
When Should I Use a Hair Gloss vs a Hair Glaze?
No one knows your hair better than your hairstylist, so it’s best to consult them on whether a gloss or glaze is right for you. “Show pictures and come prepared knowing if you want to go darker or lighter, boost shine, or change your existing color,” explains Yurik.
If you’re deciding which option to choose at home, Brook recommends a gloss as a solution to dullness or faded color. “It’s more transformative and long-lasting,” she says. However, if you just want a quick shine boost before a big event, a glaze is the low-commitment, high-reward solution.
How Often Should I Use a Hair Gloss vs a Hair Glaze?
It really depends on your hair goals, says Yurik. Most stylists will give clients a hair gloss in tandem with their hair color roughly every three months. That said, you can get a hair gloss every four weeks to maintain that “just-left-the-salon shine,” says Brook.
Glazes can be done more frequently. I wouldn’t recommend doing one every time you shower, but you can use it every couple of weeks if you love the finish. My personal technique: alternate between the two. I get glosses with my hair color, and roughly every six to eight weeks. Then, I'll apply at-home glazes in between to prolong the shine.
Meet the Experts
Known for her creative and innovative style (she invented the famous Butterfly Haircut!), Sunnie Brook has been at the forefront of the beauty industry for over 20 years. As an experienced Celebrity Hairdresser, former Salon Owner, and Educator, Sunnie infuses her artistic knowledge into crafting styles that exude relaxed luxury.
She has worked with esteemed publications such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, L'Official and celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Jared Leto, Jenna Ortega, Rita Ora and Imagine Dragons. She also serves as the brand ambassador for Biolage.
With her great expertise, knowledge, and aesthetic, Sunnie has garnered a loyal online audience through her successful beauty blog and YouTube channel, evolving into a sought-after content creator for beauty and lifestyle brands.
Today, as a mother with a passion for beauty and an eye for interior design, Sunnie creates content that is both relevant and inspiring. In 2017, she and her husband created MiroHaus, a multi-dimensional brand offering custom handmade furniture, an online home goods store, and a unique staycation experience. Their vacation rentals at MiroHaus have been featured in Elle Decor and Architectural Digest.
Sunnie Brook remains committed to her clients in Los Angeles and New York, delivering timeless, relevant styles, and inspiring beauty that positively impacts her community.
Temur's journey began in Batumi, Georgia, where he always felt a calling for America. Leaving everything behind, he bravely traveled to a new country with a different language, determined to build a better future. Temur's natural talent for hairstyling, combined with his keen sense of style and love of elegance, led him to pursue a career in hair.
Inspired by classic beauty, Temur has dedicated the past 14 years to honing his skills and turning his lifelong passion into a profession. He had the transformative opportunity to work closely with his mentor, world renowned hair stylist Sally Hershberger.
Soon after realizing his love for hair coloring, Temur decided to infuse his craft with a new dimension. Collaborating with New York's premier hair colorists, he absorbed fresh perspectives to magnify his skill for creating striking hair transformations.
Temur's expertise lies in tailoring each haircut and color with his signature personalized and creative touch to enhance each client's unique essence.
Dana Yurick is a colorist and educator at the Bumble and Bumble Meatpacking District salon in New York City.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
-
Queen Elizabeth Revealed Her Corgis Destroyed Some Royal Mementos in Auctioned-Off Letter
Corgis = chaos.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
32 Actors Who Set Records With Their Film Salaries
These paychecks changed the game.
By Amanda Mitchell Published
-
Beyoncé's Christmas Halftime Show Outfit Is a Fashion Gift
The "Beyoncé Bowl" is the fashion event of the year.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated