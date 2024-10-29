20 Celebrity-Favorite Nail Polish Colors to Inspire Your Next Fall Manicure

From bubble bath shades to moody fall hues.

Photo collage of Hailey Bieber in glasses holding up her phone, selena gomez with black nail polish and hands covering her face, Zendaya drinking out of a straw with red nail polish, Jennifer lopez holding her hand on a wall, Taylor swift hugging travis kelce wearing red sweater and peach nail polish
(Image credit: Getty Images/Instagram)
Brooke Knappenberger
Whenever I’m at a loss for what to do with my manicure, I can always count on the hands of Hollywood for some nail trend inspiration. Celebrities are the ones with world-famous manicurists at their fingertips, after all. Plus, they have ample opportunities to show off fresh paint jobs on the red carpet. This week alone, I got new ideas as Selena Gomez started a stardust nail trend with a dreamy iridescent polish by Tom Bachik, and Hailey Bieber embraced a delicious wine red mani in place of her usual almond tips. So in an effort to cure my serious nail envy, I scanned hundreds of manicures to find the nail polish colors celebrities reach for most often, so I, too, can have tips worthy of a step-and-repeat (or, just Instagram).

On my search, I learned celebrities can make a moment out of any nail color. See Jennifer Lopez’s electric blue neon manicure from over the summer, or Selena Gomez’s orange Julius jelly tips. Of course, classic fall nail colors and more subdued shades show up on celebrities' nails just as often. Just take a look at the legions of famous fans behind the moody red and bubble bath manicure trends.

Without further ado, keep scrolling for the celebrity-favorite nail polish colors Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, Zendaya, and Taylor Swift return to time and time again. I’ve included real-life photos for seeing the shades in action, plus options from my favorite nail polish brands for A-list-level nails at home. If you need me, I'll be at the salon.

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Nail Polish Colors

Split image of hailey bieber holding up phone with glasses on wearing shiny nail polish, holding up her phone with blue nail polish, drinking out of a coffee mug wearing a pink dress and brown nail polish

Bieber keeps us on our toes with her ever-changing nail polish colors.

(Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

If there was such a thing as a “nailfluencer,” it would be Hailey Bieber. Any time the new mom or her longtime nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, posts on Instagram, there are new details to fawn over. It’s difficult to pinpoint a top five within Bieber’s best nails of all time—the Rhode founder has tried nearly every color and fall manicure trend under the sun—but there are a few nail polishes she's worn on repeat.

For starters, Bieber practically originated the glazed donut manicure and has re-worn the pale iridescent shade plenty of times. Then, she ignited another trend with her butter yellow manicure at her baby shower over the summer. And recently for fall, Bieber has been favoring deeper shades, like maple leaf brown and blackberry navy blue.

Opi Nail Lacquer, Polly Want a Lacquer?, Purple Nail Polish, Fiji Collection, 0.5 Fl Oz
Opi Nail Lacquer, Polly Want a Lacquer?

Yellows + Browns Nail Polish
Essie All Fun and Games

Opi Nail Lacquer, Espresso Your Inner Self, Brown Nail Polish, Downtown La Collection, 0.5 Fl Oz, 0.5 Fl. Oz.
Opi Nail Lacquer, Espresso Your Inner Self

Power Moves Nail Polish Spring 2024 Collection
Essie Feel the Hype

Jennifer Lopez's Favorite Nail Polish Colors

Split image of jennifer lopez posing in front of door way, holding her hand up with nude graffiti nails, and smiling with her hand by her face wearing white tank top and gold hoop earrings

Whether she opts for some kind of embellishment or not, you can bet Lopez will be wearing a nude shade of nail polish.

(Image credit: Instagram/@tombachik/@jlo)

With a personal style as glamorous as Jenny from the Block's, you can expect her manicures to be equally stunning. With the help of go-to manicurist Tom Bachik, J.Lo prefers to keep her nails subdued in color, often going for nudes and pale pinks. To spice things up, she’ll opt for embellishments—like when she tried nude tips with pink Swarovski crystals for her This Is Me Now nails, or when she incorporated silver stickers for her Bridgerton-themed 55th birthday. When it comes to Jennifer Lopez, a nude manicure is never simply minimalist.

Essie Skinny Dip

Essie Skinny Dip

Ulta You're a Gem Nail Gems Set
Ulta You're a Gem Nail Gems Set

Gucci Vernis à Ongles Nail Polish Annabel Rose​
Gucci Vernis à Ongles Nail Polish Annabel Rose​

Apres - Gel Couleur - Forgotten Film
Apres - Gel Couleur - Forgotten Film

Selena Gomez's Favorite Nail Polish Colors

Split image of selena gomez holding her hand up wearing shades of nude and red nail polish

It seems Gomez has two moods of nail colors: barely-there nudes or deep, moody shades.

(Image credit: Instagram/@tombachik)

Rare Beauty founder Selena Gomez’s manicures are never an afterthought. Like Jennifer Lopez, she also works with Bachik to expertly match her nails to her red carpet gowns. For instance, Gomez’s 2024 Emmy Awards glam was color-coordinated with shimmery peach tips and lipstick. The flesh-toned shade appears to be a favorite of the star’s—she also wore the trendy naked manicure while doing press for Emilia Pérez in New York City.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Gomez embraces her dark side in moody shades from a muted red (which took Bachik 40 minutes to custom make), to jet black and eggplant, so you know she’s not afraid to switch it up.

OPI Infinite Shine Over-slay your Welcome
OPI Infinite Shine Over-slay your Welcome

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish Wine Stock

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish Wine Stock

OPI Nail Lacquer Nail Polish Black Onyx

OPI Nail Lacquer Nail Polish Black Onyx

OPI Lincoln Park After Dark

OPI Lincoln Park After Dark

Zendaya's Favorite Nail Polish Colors

Split image of Zendaya at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2024, Zendaya attending The Movie 'Dune: Part Two' press conference at Conrad Hotels in Yeongdeungpo-gu on February 21, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea, Zendaya at the 'Prelude To The Olympics' at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France.

Reds and bubble bath pinks are regular shades of Zendaya's.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in 2014, Zendaya tweeted, “If you see me and my nails aren’t done…it’s not me.” That philosophy is still true a decade later. Working with longtime nail artist Marina Dobic, Zendaya is a big fan of the red color trend, opting for an unexpected maroon manicure over the summer and regularly turning to a bright cherry polish. When the Challengers star isn’t wearing red, she’s likely wearing some version of barely-there pink—as she did with her manicures during Dune: Part Two press and her bubble bath nails at the 2024 Olympics.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Big Apple Red

OPI Nail Lacquer Big Apple Red

Essie Bordeaux

Essie Bordeaux

Essie Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish Fairy Tailor

Essie Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish Fairy Tailor

OPI Put it in Neutral

OPI Put it in Neutral

Taylor Swift's Favorite Nail Polish Colors

Split image of Taylor swift at the 2023 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, Taylor Swift at the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Taylor loves all manners of a gilded manicure—on and off the red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swifties know that Taylor Swift loves to make the whole place shimmer, whether it's with sparkly eyeshadow, glitter freckles, or her manicure. So you can almost always count on Swift to be wearing a sparkling polish on her fingertips. Nail artist Lisa Peña Wong has worked with Swift for over three years to create glimmering manicures to compliment her Eras Tour outfits. The Reputation singer has had a bedazzled peachy hue for the AFC Championship, a traditional metallic gold for date night with Travis Kelce at Electric Lady Studios, a long glittered manicure at the 2024 Golden Globes—the list goes on and on.

Orly Nail Lacquer Gold Untouchable Decadence

Orly Nail Lacquer Gold Untouchable Decadence

Essie Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish Divine Dimension
Essie Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish Divine Dimension

Londontown Shimmering Nail Highlighter Polish
Londontown Shimmering Nail Highlighter Polish

ILNP Juliette Holographic Nail Polish
ILNP Juliette Holographic Nail Polish

