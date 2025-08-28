Not Even a Court Appearance Could Stop Cardi B From Looking Like a Blonde Bombshell

If there's anything I've learned as a Cardi B fan over the last several years, it's that she's going to serve a major fashion and beauty moment no matter where she is. Case in point, the "Outside" rapper is currently on trial in Los Angeles, yet the only thing I (and most of the internet) seem to be able to focus on right now is the platinum blonde wig she wore to court this week.

Cardi is on trial over an alleged incident that happened with a security guard back in 2018. (The security guard has accused Cardi of assaulting them in the hallway of an obstetrician's office in Beverly Hills.) When arriving to court on Aug. 26, the 32-year-old showed up in a gray, black, and white tweed suit with fringe lining along her neckline and wrists. Her glam was equally as chic: she deviated from her typical over-the-top nail looks and opted for short, nude, almond-shaped nails instead. As for hair and makeup, she wore a full beat with a smokey eye and a nude lip, along with a platinum blonde wig with a deep side part and bombshell curls, and all I can say is that I truly aspire to one day be this committed to serving looks.

Cardi B arriving to court in Los Angeles on Aug. 26. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi B has been swapping looks almost every day taht she's appeared in court this week. She wore a jet black pixie cut when she took the stand on the day before her blonde moment, and on the day after, she went back to black, only this time, she wore a long, curly wig with a deep side part. Her looks have also strangely been the subject of a bit of courtroom chatter. When she took the stand on Tuesday, the plaintiff's lawyer questioned her about her change in appearance, asking which of the wigs she wore was her "real hair" before Cardi clarified that they were both (obviously) wigs.

This has only proved to me that Cardi B can make just about any hair color look good, but if she decided to make platinum blonde her signature, I wouldn't be mad about it. If you're thinking of going platinum (or if you've already made the switch) read ahead for some essentials you should have on hand for maintenance and styling.

amika Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Strength Repair Shampoo​ $29 at Sephora Get rid of brassiness and discoloration with a gentle but effective purple shampoo.

Redken Blondage Color Depositing Purple Conditioner $27 at Ulta Beauty Always follow a purple shampoo with a color-protecting conditioner that'll keep your blonde in shape while also adding softness to your hair.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors