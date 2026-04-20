Over the weekend, Cardi B wrapped up her very first tour after performing two consecutive shows in Atlanta. After her final performance, she attended the tour's official after party, where she let loose in a tight snakeskin jumpsuit and a platinum blonde wig with bombshell curls. But given the fact that this is Cardi B we're talking about here, I'm mostly shocked that she chose such a muted manicure for the affair.

If you look closely at the photos from the after party, you can see that the Am I the Drama? rapper chose to wear medium length nails that were painted with a dark blue chrome color. Okay, so chrome isn't exactly a low key design choice, but it's much more pared down in comparison to they types of manicures Cardi usually wears. She typically goes for styles that feature much longer lengths with complex designs and bright colors, but it's likely that she and her nail tech, Coca Michelle, went with shorter nails that are much easier to dance and perform in. The dark chrome color adds an element of fun to her nails without clashing too much with her various tour costumes.

Cardi B wears blue chrome nails while celebrating the end of her first tour in Atlanta. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chrome powder can give the nails a reflective, mirror-like finish—it's how Hailey Bieber achieves the "glazed donut" look. But while glazed donut nail designs are known for being fairly neutral, that doesn't always have to be the case for chrome nail designs, as chrome can be applied to any color.

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"The mirrored finish is striking yet incredibly adaptable—you can layer it over any base color to create endless variations, from soft and subtle pearl effects to bold, high-shine metallics," celebrity nail artist Erica De Los Santos previously told MC. "Like velvet nails, they’re timeless in the sense that they don’t feel tied to a single season or trend cycle."

The good news is that chrome nails aren't very complicated, and you don't have to put in too much work to achieve the look at home. Read ahead to see how.

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