Calling all side part soldiers: you have a new ally in Hollywood. On Aug. 7, Rihanna was pictured in Beverly Hills, shopping at English Rabbit, a luxury children’s boutique. For the errand, the entrepreneur was smartly dressed in an oversized blazer and jeans, with a white tank top contrasting beautifully against the darker tones. Adorable baby bump aside (seriously, she looks so cute), my attention was squarely on her fall-ready hairstyle.

Dyed a deep jet-black, Rihanna’s hair is everything that I want once the weather starts to cool down. Her strands, dyed a rich brown, were styled into flirty, loose curls, which cascaded over her shoulders. To give the style a little extra zhuzh, she opted for a deep side part, inadvertently giving herself a side bang in the process. A bright red manicure, a neutral lip color, and soft, skin-like complexion makeup completed the look.

Rihanna is seen shopping at the "English Rabbit" store in Beverly Hills on August 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Curls are an easy way to elevate your everyday look, especially if you regularly wear your hair straight or in an updo. Other celebrities have recently been championing the hairstyle, as proven by Meghann Fahy, Lindsay Lohan, Anne Hathaway, and more. As someone who struggles to use a traditional clamp curling iron (don’t judge me), I’ve found the techniques that work best for giving me bouncy, voluminous curls, especially as someone who doesn’t like to heat style every single day. With that being said, if you want to recreate the star’s hairstyle at home, I know just the products that will give you the hairstyle of your dreams.

