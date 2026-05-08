Jessica Chastain Isn't a Redhead Anymore

Jessica Chastain's days as a redhead are over—well, temporarily, I assume.

The actress was just spotted on the streets of New York City filming a scene for The Off Weeks, an upcoming limited drama series on Apple TV+ that she'll be starring in alongside Ben Stiller. In the paparazzi photos taken on May 7, Chastain can be seen wearing an all-black, suede pantsuit along with black pumps and red lipstick. At this point, her copper-colored hair has become a signature part of her look, but it looks like she made the decision to go platinum blonde to bring her character to life.

This would be the second major hair transformation that Chastain has made within the last month. Just a few weeks ago, she was photographed during Milan Design Week wearing a chin-length blunt bob courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora . Her blonde bob appears to be a few inches longer than the bob she was spotted wearing back in April, so there's a good chance it's simply a wig she's wearing for the time being to get into character.

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Jessica Chastain is seen wearing blonde hair while filming a new Apple TV+ series in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wig or not, blonde is shaping up to be one of summer 2026's most requested hair colors. Colorist Mikki Auld credits Sarah Pidgeon's blonde transformation channeling Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy for FX's Love Story for many of her clients's sudden interest in going lighter. Golden blonde, to be more specific, is a shade that she says is dimensional without being too dramatic and icy.

"It’s less about a single-process color and more about depth created through precision with thick, high-impact, painted-on highlights for an overall veil of warmth and light that the shade reflects," she previously told MC. "You want the blonde to feel clean, warm, and softly polished."

Going blonde means you'll have to make a few changes to your current routine to ensure your hair stays in good condition. If you've been inspired by Jessica Chastain and are thinking of going lighter this summer, read ahead for a few haircare tips.

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