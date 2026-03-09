It Girls Are Replacing Their Blue Jeans With Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-Approved Khaki Pants
21 pairs from Nordstrom and Gap the '90s style icon would approve of.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Nine times out of 10, you can find me in a pair of jeans. Recently, though, I've been getting a little bored with my go-to outfit formula. Maybe it's a bad case of shoppies, but I've been itching to try a fresh pants trend.
It seems like I'm not the only one—It girls have been swapping their blue jeans for khaki-colored styles over the last few months. Perhaps it's the Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy effect (we're all watching Love Story, right?), who famously wore khaki pants throughout the '90s.
While traditional khakis are typically made from cotton twill, 2026's version of the spring trend is less about the material and more about the distinct earth-tone color, adding more styling possibilities than ever before. You can go casual with baggy khaki denim, sneakers, and a simple T-shirt. On the flip side, pointed-toe kitten heels and a lightweight knit add polish, creating a spring-ready work outfit. And for an in-between look: khaki straight-leg jeans with high-vamp flats and a leather jacket.
With the styling wheels in my head turning, all that's left to do is to get a pair for myself. Ahead, I've found plenty of options of camel-hued denim and trousers at Nordstrom and Gap to add to your spring wishlist.
These only have a slight curve in case you're intimidated by barrel jeans.
Dress these pants up with strappy sandals come warm weather.
It's only a matter of time before Hailey Bieber steps out in these.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.