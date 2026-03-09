Nine times out of 10, you can find me in a pair of jeans. Recently, though, I've been getting a little bored with my go-to outfit formula. Maybe it's a bad case of shoppies, but I've been itching to try a fresh pants trend.

It seems like I'm not the only one—It girls have been swapping their blue jeans for khaki-colored styles over the last few months. Perhaps it's the Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy effect (we're all watching Love Story, right?), who famously wore khaki pants throughout the '90s.

When Bessette-Kennedy wasn't in her favorite Levi's jeans, she often wore khakis. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

While traditional khakis are typically made from cotton twill, 2026's version of the spring trend is less about the material and more about the distinct earth-tone color, adding more styling possibilities than ever before. You can go casual with baggy khaki denim, sneakers, and a simple T-shirt. On the flip side, pointed-toe kitten heels and a lightweight knit add polish, creating a spring-ready work outfit. And for an in-between look: khaki straight-leg jeans with high-vamp flats and a leather jacket.

With the styling wheels in my head turning, all that's left to do is to get a pair for myself. Ahead, I've found plenty of options of camel-hued denim and trousers at Nordstrom and Gap to add to your spring wishlist.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors