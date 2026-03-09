Fashion Month isn't Fashion Month without surprises on the runways, street style scene, and every step-and-repeat in between. Fall 2026 shows offered no shortage of shock value, especially once celebrities started arriving. I, for one, didn't expect to see Oprah Winfrey in one front row, let alone four, at Paris Fashion Week.

The media mogul first returned to Fashion Month last September, when she attended Ralph Lauren and Christian Siriano's Spring 2026 shows. For the 2026 circuit, Winfrey traded New York Fashion Week for Paris. Despite skipping Paris Fashion Week for seven years straight, she fit in with the front-row regulars at Stella McCartney's Fall 2026 show. Simultaneously, Winfrey also endorsed the cargo pants trend as seen on recent Spring 2026 runways. Instead of jetting home right after McCartney's showing, Winfrey scored invites to some of the season's buzziest soirées. Chloé, Zimmermann, and even Chanel welcomed the Golden Globe Award winner, all in a matter of days.

Winfrey attended her first fashion show as early as Spring 2003, but before now, her appearances were slim to none. It seems the author is eager to change that. Why the sudden return? According to her hairstylist, Nicole Mangrum, recent lifestyle changes helped her start "having fun with fashion," she told People last December. "When she goes shopping, she’ll come back and do a little fashion show," Mangrum added.

Keep scrolling for Winfrey's best looks at Fall 2026 shows. Then, join me in hyping her up, because I want to see Winfrey on more Paris Fashion Week front rows.

Oprah at Stella McCartney's Fall 2026 Fashion Show

Oprah Winfrey started Paris Fashion Week strong in cargo pants at Stella McCartney's show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's only right Winfrey ended her PFW hiatus beside Stella McCartney's Fall 2026 catwalk on March 4. She was all smiles for her first Parisian showing since 2019. Perhaps it was her outfit's springy coral blazer that made her so cheery. She stacked it on top of a stark white button-down, tucked into balloon-cargo hybrid pants. To finish, Winfrey carried McCartney's Ryder Medium Woven Bag like a clutch, its elongated shoulder straps dangling freely.

Oprah at Chloé's Fall 2026 Fashion Show

The next day, Winfrey arrived at Chloé's runway show in flared jeans and a cropped jacket. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The next morning, Winfrey watched Chemena Kamali's Fall 2026 show in head-to-toe Chloé. Each select was more boho-chic than the last. First, a ruffled pink blouse emerged from beneath an ultra-cropped suede jacket. Pleating along the puff sleeves volumized the jacket's hem ever-so-slightly. Plus, it emphasized the high-rise nature of her flared, mid-wash jeans. Similar to Olivia Rodrigo (who sat a few seats away), Winfrey carried her PFW essentials in Chloé's reissued Paddington Bag.

Oprah at Zimmermann's Fall 2026 Fashion Show

A few days later, Winfrey kept the boho moments going in Zimmermann's front row. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Winfrey had the weekend to sightsee around Paris before her next fashion show. On March 9, Zimmermann dressed the Selma actor in two Spring 2026 selects: a sleeveless leather jumpsuit beneath a matching bomber jacket. The label even loaned her the elongated yellow gold earrings seen in Look 7. Zimmermann's $850 Cloud 91 Clutch—crafted from ivory-and-brown patchwork diamonds—traded places with her Chloé Paddington.

Oprah at Chanel's Fall 2026 Fashion Show

Of course, Chanel hosted Winfrey at the Fall 2026 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last but not least, Winfrey attended Chanel's Fall 2026 show on the second to last day of Fashion Month. Her black-and-white matching set mirrored motifs seen on various Spring 2026 designs. Two-tone, high vamp heels—which recently hit Chanel stores—continued her most classic color story of the week. Winfrey showcased a quilted Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 tote as thoughtfully as the models did.